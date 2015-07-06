Amazon Prime Day promo starts night of July 10, now 30 hours

June 29, 2017
Amazon Prime Day promo starts night of July 10, now 30 hours
In this Tuesday, May 9, 2017, photo, a package from Amazon Prime is loaded for delivery on a UPS truck, in New York. Amazon is extending its annual "Prime Day" promotion to 30 hours this year. Amazon will offer discounts and other deals in an effort to boost sales during the slower summer months. This year's Prime Day will start at 9 p.m. ET on July 10, 2017. While Amazon has claimed success, there have been grumblings that Prime Day deals have been unimpressive or involve older models. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Amazon is extending its annual "Prime Day" promotion to 30 hours this year.

Amazon will offer and other deals in an effort to boost sales during the slower summer months. The deals are open only to members of Amazon's $99-a-year Prime loyalty program, so Amazon typically gets more sign-ups, too.

While Amazon has claimed success, there have been grumblings that Prime Day deals are unimpressive or involve older models. Last year, Benchmark analyst Daniel Kurnos called Prime Day an example of "how to make clearance look good."

This year's promotion will start at 9 p.m. ET on July 10 and end at 3 a.m. ET July 12. It used to run for 24 hours. It will be available in 13 countries, including the U.S., U.K., Germany, Japan and China.

Explore further: Amazon pushes Prime service with day of deals

Related Stories

Amazon pushes Prime service with day of deals

July 6, 2015

Amazon is trying to lure more subscribers to its $99 Prime loyalty program by pushing a day of discounts it calls "Prime Day" during the sleepier summer shopping season.

Is Nike joining the Amazon roster?

June 21, 2017

Shares a several major sports chains are hitting 52-week lows on word that Nike may soon be selling its gear directly on Amazon.com.

Recommended for you

How artificial intelligence is taking on ransomware

June 28, 2017

Twice in the space of six weeks, the world has suffered major attacks of ransomware—malicious software that locks up photos and other files stored on your computer, then demands money to release them.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.