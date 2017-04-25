Amazon's Alexa upgraded as 'style assistant'

Amazon's digital assistant Alexa is being transformed into a fashionista in a new device that was unveiled Wednesday.

The US online giant began selling its Echo Look gadget, which includes the voice-activated assistant but with a camera, allowing Alexa to offer fashion advice.

According to the product listing the new gadget has "everything you love about Alexa, and now she can help you look your best."

With a hands-free depth-sensing camera, the $199 device allows a user to try on clothing and get views from any angle displayed on a handset.

"Get a second opinion on which outfit looks best with Style Check, a new service that combines machine learning algorithms with advice from fashion specialists," the listing said.

Amazon has drawn attention with its line of Alexa-powered devices, which use artificial intelligence to respond to voice commands. Alexa is also being integrated into third-party devices ranging from cars to smart appliances.

The Amazon devices face competition from gadgets developed by Google and others.

Explore further: Gadget makers offer voice controls through Amazon's Alexa