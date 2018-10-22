Walmart makes improvements to third-party marketplace

October 23, 2018 by Anne D'innocenzio
Walmart makes improvements to third-party marketplace
In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo items are seen on display ahead of the holiday shopping season at a Walmart store in North Bergen, N.J. Walmart Inc. is making two improvements to its third-party marketplace heading into the holidays as it seeks to better compete with online leader Amazon.com. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Walmart says it will work with third-party sellers to make millions of items available for free two-day shipping on orders over $35.

The company is also simplifying the returns process for eligible products bought from marketplace sellers. That includes allowing shoppers to return the items at any one of its 4,700 stores.

Previously, only select items were eligible for free two-day shipping.

Walmart will begin to roll out the improvements in mid-November as it seeks to better compete with online leader Amazon ahead of the holidays.

Amazon already allows its sellers to offer free two-day shipping. Last year, more than half the items sold on Amazon were from third-party sellers.

Walmart doesn't break out how many third-party sellers it has, but its website sells 75 million items from them.

In this May 17, 2018, file photo the logo for Walmart appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Walmart Inc. is making two improvements to its third-party marketplace heading into the holidays as it seeks to better compete with online leader Amazon.com. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

