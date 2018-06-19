What's that extra in my online cart? Soon, maybe a sales tax

June 21, 2018 by Joseph Pisani
What's that extra in my online cart? Soon, maybe a sales tax
In this Dec. 14, 2017, file photo, packages travel on a conveyor belt for sorting at the main post office in Omaha, Neb. States will be able to force shoppers to pay sales tax when they make online purchases under a Supreme Court decision Thursday, June 21, 2018, that will leave shoppers with lighter wallets but is a big win for states. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

Attention shoppers: You may soon be paying more taxes on what you put in your online cart.

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that states can require online retailers to collect on purchases that come from states where they don't have any shops, offices or warehouses. Before that, retailers didn't have to collect state sales taxes if it was shipping items to someone in a state where the business didn't have a .

Shoppers were generally supposed to pay the sales tax to the state themselves, but most didn't, says Gerald Storch, who was CEO of department operator Hudson's Bay and now runs his own retail consulting firm.

The ruling is a victory for states that said they were losing billions of dollars in revenue every year, and for large retailers that had argued that the physical presence rule meant they were playing by different rules than online-only sellers. Small businesses may face headaches complying with various state sales tax laws, though there are software options to help.

But what does it all mean for shoppers? Here's some more information about the effect of the ruling:

DON'T I ALREADY PAY SALES TAX WHEN I BUY ONLINE?

You may, depending on where you live and what online store you shop at. Many big retailers, such as Amazon.com and Macy's, already collected sales tax for online purchases because they had warehouses or stores in those states. But smaller online stores may not have been collecting sales tax, which the Supreme Court ruling could change.

WHEN WILL I START TO SEE CHANGES?

You'll have to pay up if the state you live in passes laws that require online retailers to collect sales tax, says Joseph Bishop-Henchman, the executive vice president of the Tax Foundation.

But when and if that happens depends on the state: Some may pass laws quickly, others can take years and some states, like the ones that don't have a sales tax, may choose not to require it, says Bishop-Henchman.

David Campbell, CEO of TaxCloud, one of the companies that manufactures tax compliance software, also noted that how long it may take for states to weigh in isn't known, since some have part-time legislatures.

I SHOP ON AMAZON ALL THE TIME, WILL IT COST MORE NOW?

If you're a big Amazon.com , and live in one of the 45 with a sales tax, you likely already pay sales tax on some orders. Amazon collects sales tax for products that it sells directly, but third-party vendors that sell goods on the site may not collect sales tax. That may change as state laws are modified. Amazon has said that half the items purchased from its site come from third-party sellers.

WILL PEOPLE BE TURNED OFF ONLINE SHOPPING BY A SALES TAX?

It remains to be seen if online shoppers will abandon their virtual carts because of a sales tax. Some shoppers may not notice, or care, analysts say. And some shoppers find online shopping too convenient to give up.

Ed Teisanu, a 39-year-old sales manager in Minnesota, doesn't think a new tax will change his buying habits, which is a mix of in-store and online. He said retail stores have essentially become showrooms for things he buys online and he will keep shopping online if he can still get a better price.

"I don't have to travel anywhere and typically online prices are still lower than retail stores," Teisanu said.

Explore further: High Court: Online shoppers can be forced to pay sales tax

Related Stories

Smaller states rejoice as Amazon finally collects sales tax

January 30, 2017

Many online shoppers in the United States have for years had to pay state sales taxes whenever they buy goods from Amazon. But the Seattle e-commerce giant has dragged its feet on collecting sales taxes in small and sparsely ...

Colorado internet-tax case could change online shopping

December 13, 2016

Buying things online could get pricier after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a case Monday that could ultimately lead to states collecting billions of dollars in sales taxes lost to increasingly popular internet retailers.

Amazon asks Supreme Court to block NY sales tax

September 2, 2013

Amazon.com Inc. is taking its tax fight to the U.S. Supreme Court, asking the justices to block a demand from New York authorities that it collect a sales tax on goods sold in that state.

Recommended for you

EU copyright law passes key hurdle

June 20, 2018

A highly disputed European copyright law that could force online platforms such as Google and Facebook to pay for links to news content passed a key hurdle in the European Parliament on Wednesday.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.