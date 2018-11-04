Foxconn may import workers for US plant: report

November 6, 2018
Terry Gou, chairman of Foxconn Technology Group, speaks at a groundbreaking ceremony in June for a new Foxconn factory complex i
Terry Gou, chairman of Foxconn Technology Group, speaks at a groundbreaking ceremony in June for a new Foxconn factory complex in Wisconsin

Taiwan-based electronics manufacturer Foxconn is struggling to find enough skilled workers for its planned facility in Wisconsin and may bring in personnel from China, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

The report said Foxconn, which makes devices and components for Apple and other tech firms, is facing a tight labor market for the manufacturing plant, which is getting some $3 billion in incentives from the midwestern state.

The company has pledged to hire 13,000 workers at the southern Wisconsin site, but some reports say the total may be lower as Foxconn scales back its initial plans.

The groundbreaking for the plant was attended in June by US President Donald Trump, who claimed credit for the decision by the company to locate the plant in the United States.

Republican Governor Scott Walker, seeking re-election in Wisconsin, is touting the Foxconn deal as an achievement but his critics claim the state will end up losing as a result of the large subsidies.

Explore further: Foxconn putting US headquarters in Milwaukee

Related Stories

Foxconn putting US headquarters in Milwaukee

February 6, 2018

Foxconn Technology Group says it will establish a U.S. headquarters in Milwaukee as part of a massive investiment it is making in an electronics manufacturing plant in southeast Wisconsin.

Foxconn says no changes planned for Wisconsin project

May 23, 2018

Taiwan-based Foxconn Technology Group said Wednesday that it remains committed to its $10 billion Wisconsin manufacturing facility, rejecting a report that it's considering reducing its initial investment by making display ...

Foxconn, assembler of iPhones, eyes Wisconsin for plant

June 14, 2017

A Taiwanese company that assembles Apple's iPhones and other electronics is considering building a plant in Wisconsin that could employ thousands of people and give Gov. Scott Walker a huge political boost as he prepares ...

Wisconsin working on incentives to lure Foxconn to state

July 20, 2017

Wisconsin is working on a package of incentives to lure Taiwanese iPhone manufacturer Foxconn to the state as part of a deal that two state lawmakers said Thursday they believe could come as soon as the end of the month.

Recommended for you

Can a holographic screen help a new phone break out?

October 29, 2018

Most leading phones offer the same basics: Big screens, decent battery life and good cameras. So when a newcomer brings something innovative to the party, why is it difficult to break through a phone market dominated by Apple ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

rderkis
not rated yet 1 hour ago
Pay more to your workers and when the price is right they will come. Don't abuse our country, people, and our way of life by bringing in cheap labor from other countries.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.