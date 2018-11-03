Contrary to government report, orangutans continue to decline

November 5, 2018, Cell Press
Contrary to government report, orangutans continue to decline
Orangutans in the wild. Credit: HUTAN-KOCP

A recent report by the Government of Indonesia claiming an increase in orangutan populations of more than 10 percent from 2015 to 2017 is at odds with many recently published and peer-reviewed scientific studies on the subject, according to a letter in Current Biology on November 5.

For instance, a study in Current Biology earlier this year suggests that, between 1999 and 2015, Borneo lost more than 100,000 orangutans. Most scientific data indicate that the survival of orangutan species continues to be seriously threatened by deforestation and killing, the researchers write.

"All three species of orangutan are Critically Endangered and on a steep decline. Their numbers are not increasing as indicated by the Indonesian government report," says Erik Meijaard of Borneo Futures and the IUCN Species Survival Commission.

The Indonesian government's report focused on nine monitoring sites including national parks. Their data suggest the orangutan doubled in one year, going from 1,153 orangutans in 2015 to 2,451 individuals in 2016.

But, Meijaard and colleagues write, "it is biologically impossible for an orangutan population to double its size in a year." They go on to note that some of the sampling sites are used for orangutan introduction and relocation, and thus any increase in those areas was inevitably preceded by a reduction elsewhere.

Contrary to government report, orangutans continue to decline
An orangutan in the wild. Credit: HUTAN-KOCP

The sampling plots considered in the government's report represent less than 5 percent of the Bornean and Sumatran orangutan's range. They miss the Tapanuli orangutan altogether and include only protected lands. As a result, it is "scientifically unjustified to extrapolate population trends from these sampling sites to the total range of all three ."

Meijaard says it is unclear what this will mean for the future of orangutans. The Indonesian government is now in the process of developing a new 10-year action plan for orangutan conservation, he notes.

"If the government thinks that orangutan populations are increasing, it calls for completely different strategies compared to those required for dealing with rapidly decreasing populations," Meijaard says. "It is important that the realizes that populations remain in decline. Therefore, a new approach to orangutan conservation is needed."

To understand why populations in both Indonesian and Malaysian Borneo are still decreasing, the researchers have been soliciting input from governments, corporations, and other stakeholders to determine which strategies have been effectively implemented. They say a more optimistic, forward-looking approach to conservation will require better collaboration and selection of strategies proven to reduce threats to remaining orangutans.

Explore further: Group: Orangutan orphans a sign of habitat destruction

More information: Current Biology, Meijaard et al.: "Orangutan populations are certainly not increasing in the wild" https://www.cell.com/current-biology/fulltext/S0960-9822(18)31277-6 , DOI: 10.1016/j.cub.2018.09.052

Related Stories

Group: Orangutan orphans a sign of habitat destruction

October 16, 2017

The discovery last week of two orphaned baby orangutans on Borneo is further evidence that deforestation and illegal hunting are threatening survival of the great apes, an Indonesian conservation group said Monday.

Borneo's orangutans in 'alarming' decline: study

July 7, 2017

The orangutan population on the island of Borneo has shrunk by a quarter in the last decade, researchers said Friday, urging a rethink of strategies to protect the critically-endangered great ape.

Rare albino orangutan rescued on Borneo island

May 2, 2017

A rare albino orangutan has been rescued on the Indonesian part of Borneo island where villagers were keeping the white-haired, blue-eyed creature in a cage, a protection group said Tuesday.

Let's count orangutan nests

August 20, 2018

Known for their distinctive red fur, orangutans are the largest arboreal mammal, spending most of their time in trees. They even build nests in trees every evening to sleep!

Recommended for you

Wind farm 'predator' effect hits ecosystems: study

November 5, 2018

Wind farms act as a top "predator" in some ecosystems, harming birds at the top of the food chain and triggering a knock-on effect overlooked by green energy advocates, scientists said Monday.

Contrary to government report, orangutans continue to decline

November 5, 2018

A recent report by the Government of Indonesia claiming an increase in orangutan populations of more than 10 percent from 2015 to 2017 is at odds with many recently published and peer-reviewed scientific studies on the subject, ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.