Let's count orangutan nests

August 20, 2018, WWF
Let's count orangutan nests
Orangutan video. Credit: WWF-Malaysia

Known for their distinctive red fur, orangutans are the largest arboreal mammal, spending most of their time in trees. They even build nests in trees every evening to sleep!

In view with the coming International Orangutan Day which falls on 19 August, check out this video on how to count nests—a way used by biologists to determine this 's population

Credit: WWF

