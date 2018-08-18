Let's count orangutan nests

Known for their distinctive red fur, orangutans are the largest arboreal mammal, spending most of their time in trees. They even build nests in trees every evening to sleep!
In view with the coming International Orangutan Day which falls on 19 August, check out this video on how to count orangutan nests—a way used by biologists to determine this great ape's population
