The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) is an international non-governmental organization working on issues regarding the conservation, research and restoration of the environment, formerly named the World Wildlife Fund, which remains its official name in Canada and the United States. It is the world's largest independent conservation organization with over 5 million supporters worldwide, working in more than 100 countries, supporting around 1,300 conservation and environmental projects. WWF is a foundation, in 2010 deriving 57% of funding from individuals and bequests, 17% from government sources (such as the World Bank, DFID, USAID) and 11% from corporations.

Gland, Vaud, Switzerland
http://www.wwf.org/
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_Wide_Fund_for_Nature

Strong scientific link between forests and human health

Marking two years since the current pandemic spread across the globe, World Wildlife Fund (WWF) today released The Vitality of Forests, a new report synthesizing a mounting body of evidence that documents how human health ...

Environment

Mar 11, 2022

Increased protection for rare bird species' habitats in Russia

WWF-Russia today released a publicly accessible, easy-to-use interactive map that shows habitats of animals listed in the Red Data Books of Russia's endangered species. The map covers the full territory of the Russian Federation, ...

Plants & Animals

Dec 15, 2021

Safeguarding the source of three of Asia's great rivers

It is official. Everything is on track for the establishment of the Three-Rivers-Source National Park (TRSNP) in China, which—as its name suggests—protects the source of three of Asia's greatest rivers: the Yangtze, Yellow ...

Environment

May 27, 2020

