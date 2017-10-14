Group: Orangutan orphans a sign of habitat destruction

October 16, 2017
Group: Orangutan orphans a sign of habitat destruction
In this Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, photo released by Borneo Orangutan Survival (BOS) Foundation , a recently rescued baby orangutan plays with a keeper at Nyaru Menteng Orangutan Rehabilitation Center in Central Kalimantan, Indonesia. An Indonesian conservation group says the discovery of two orphaned baby orangutans on Borneo within two days is further evidence that deforestation and illegal hunting are threatening survival of the great apes. (Bjorn Vaughn, BPI/BOS Foundation via AP)

The discovery last week of two orphaned baby orangutans on Borneo is further evidence that deforestation and illegal hunting are threatening survival of the great apes, an Indonesian conservation group said Monday.

Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation spokesman Nico Hermanu said the two orangutans were rescued in separate locations by a joint team from the foundation and the government's nature agency.

A male 6-8 months old was rescued after being reported alone on a riverbank near a village in Central Kalimantan on Friday and a 3-year-old female, weighing only 5 kilograms (11 pounds), was rescued the day before from a village in the province where she had been kept by a family for most of her life.

The foundation said in both cases it's likely that the mothers were deliberately killed.

As more forests are cleared, "hunters are able to reach previously isolated areas and orangutans," it said in a statement. "We have to take a stand to protect remaining habitat and the critically endangered wildlife which lives within. Our forests and our population are shrinking."

The foundation has found 19 baby orangutans so far this year.

The reddish-brown great apes, known for their gentle temperament and high intelligence, are only found in the wild on the Indonesian island of Sumatra and on Borneo, which is split among Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature has declared both the Bornean and Sumatran species of orangutan to be critically endangered.

In this Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, photo released by Borneo Orangutan Survival (BOS) Foundation, a recently rescued baby orangutan clings on its cage at Nyaru Menteng Orangutan Rehabilitation Center in Central Kalimantan, Indonesia. An Indonesian conservation group says the discovery of two orphaned baby orangutans on Borneo within two days is further evidence that deforestation and illegal hunting are threatening survival of the great apes. (Bjorn Vaughn, BPI/BOS Foundation via AP)

Related Stories

Rare albino orangutan rescued on Borneo island

May 2, 2017

A rare albino orangutan has been rescued on the Indonesian part of Borneo island where villagers were keeping the white-haired, blue-eyed creature in a cage, a protection group said Tuesday.

Indonesia orangutan sanctuary says villagers encroaching

July 27, 2017

A conservation group says nearly a fifth of the forest in an orangutan sanctuary on the Indonesian part of Borneo has been taken over by people, threatening efforts to rehabilitate the critically endangered great apes for ...

