Foundation to create special reserve for albino orangutan

September 20, 2017

A conservation group in Indonesia says it wants to create a 5-hectare "forest island" for the world's only known albino orangutan after rescuing it from villagers earlier this year.

Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation says Wednesday that the 5-year-old orangutan, which it named Alba, can't be safely returned to the wild because of related to her albinism.

Spokesman Nico Hermanu said the foundation is starting a public appeal to raise $80,000 needed to buy land in central Kalimantan for the special reserve.

The foundation says the land, which would be surrounded by a moat, would allow Alba to "live freely in , but protected from threats posed by humans."

Orangutans, only found in the wild on the islands of Sumatra and Borneo, are critically endangered.

