Air pollution linked to autism: study

November 5, 2018, Monash University
pollution
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

The study of children in Shanghai, from birth to three years, found that exposure to fine particles (PM2.5) from vehicle exhausts, industrial emissions and other sources of outdoor pollution increased the risk of developing autism spectrum disorder (ASD) by up to 78%. The study included 124 ASD children and 1240 healthy children (as control) in stages over a nine-year period, examining the association between air pollution and ASD.

The study, published today in Environment International, is first to examine the effects of long-term of on ASD during the early life of children in a developing country, adding to previous studies that have already linked prenatal to ASD in children.

"The causes of autism are complex and not fully understood, but environmental factors are increasingly recognised in addition to genetic and other factors," Associate Professor Guo said.

"The developing brains of young are more vulnerable to toxic exposures in the environment and several studies have suggested this could impact brain function and the immune system. These effects could explain the strong link we found between exposure to air pollutants and ASD, but further research is needed to explore the associations between air and mental health more broadly."

Air pollution is a major public concern and is estimated to cause up to 4.2 million deaths (WHO) every year globally. Outdoor pollutants contribute to a high burden of disease and pre-mature deaths in countries including China and India, especially in densely populated areas.

Even in Australia where concentrations are typically lower, air pollution from burning fossil fuels and industrial processes causes about 3,000 premature deaths a year—almost three times the national road toll and costing the economy up to $24 billion.

Associate Professor Yuming Guo, from Monash University's School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, says global air pollution is rapidly becoming worse and there is no safe level of exposure.

"The serious health effects of air pollution are well-documented, suggesting there is no safe level of exposure. Even exposure to very small amounts of fine particulate matter have been linked to preterm births, delayed learning, and a range of serious health conditions, including heart disease."

The study examined the health effects of three types of particulate matter (PM1, PM2.5, PM10) - fine airborne particles that are the byproducts of emissions from factories, vehicular pollution, construction activities and road dust. The smaller the airborne particles, the more capable they are of penetrating the lungs and entering the bloodstream causing a range of serious conditions.

PM1 is the smallest in particle size but few studies have been done on PM1 globally and agencies are yet to set safety standards for it.

"Despite the fact that smaller particles are more harmful, there is no global standard or policy for PM1 air pollution."

"Given that PM1 accounts for about 80% of PM2.5 pollution in China alone, further studies on its and toxicology are needed to inform policy makers to develop standards for the control of PM1 air pollution in the future."

Explore further: The when, where and what of air pollutant exposure

More information: Zhiling Guo et al, Dioxins as potential risk factors for autism spectrum disorder, Environment International (2018). DOI: 10.1016/j.envint.2018.10.028

Related Stories

The when, where and what of air pollutant exposure

October 31, 2018

Scientists have linked air pollution with many health conditions including asthma, heart disease, lung cancer and premature death. Among air pollutants, fine particulate matter is especially harmful because the tiny particles ...

Recommended for you

Hydropower, innovations and avoiding international dam shame

November 5, 2018

For sweeping drama, it's hard to beat hydropower from dams—a renewable source of electricity that helped build much of the developed world. Yet five scientists from Michigan State University (MSU) say that behind roaring ...

Dam problems, win-win solutions

November 5, 2018

Decisions about whether to build, remove or modify dams involve complex trade-offs that are often accompanied by social and political conflict. A group of researchers from the natural and social sciences, engineering, arts ...

Nutrient-recycling microbes may feel the heat

November 5, 2018

Bacteria and fungi might conjure up images of diseases and spoiled food, but they also do a lot of good. The billions of microbes in a handful of dead leaves, for example, act as nature's recyclers and regenerate nutrients ...

Air pollution linked to autism: study

November 5, 2018

The study of children in Shanghai, from birth to three years, found that exposure to fine particles (PM2.5) from vehicle exhausts, industrial emissions and other sources of outdoor pollution increased the risk of developing ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.