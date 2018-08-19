Air pollution reduces global life expectancy by more than one year, study finds

August 22, 2018, University of Texas at Austin
Air pollution reduces global life expectancy by more than one year, study finds
Upper panel a: How air pollution shortens human life expectancy around the world. Lower panel b: Gains in life expectancy that could be reached by meeting World Health Organization guidelines for air quality around the world. Credit: Cockrell School of Engineering, The University of Texas at Austin

Air pollution shortens human lives by more than a year, according to a new study from a team of leading environmental engineers and public health researchers. Better air quality could lead to a significant extension of lifespans around the world.

This is the first time that data on and lifespan has been studied together in order to examine the global variations in how they affect overall life expectancy.

The researchers looked at from particulate matter (PM) smaller than 2.5 microns. These fine particles can enter deep into the lungs, and breathing PM2.5 is associated with increased risk of heart attacks, strokes, respiratory diseases and cancer. PM2.5 comes from power plants, cars and trucks, fires, agriculture and industrial emissions.

Led by Joshua Apte in the Cockrell School of Engineering at The University of Texas at Austin, the team used data from the Global Burden of Disease Study to measure PM2.5 air pollution exposure and its consequences in 185 countries. They then quantified the national impact on life expectancy for each individual country as well as on a global scale.

The findings were published Aug. 22 in Environmental Science & Technology Letters.

"The fact that fine particle air pollution is a major global killer is already well known," said Apte, who is an assistant professor in the Cockrell School's Department of Civil, Architectural and Environmental Engineering and in the Dell Medical School's Department of Population Health. "And we all care about how long we live. Here, we were able to systematically identify how air pollution also substantially shortens lives around the world. What we found is that air pollution has a very large effect on survival—on average about a year globally."

In the context of other significant phenomena negatively affecting human survival rates, Apte said this is a big number.

"For example, it's considerably larger than the benefit in survival we might see if we found cures for both lung and breast cancer combined," he said. "In countries like India and China, the benefit for elderly people of improving air quality would be especially large. For much of Asia, if air pollution were removed as a risk for death, 60-year-olds would have a 15 percent to 20 percent higher chance of living to age 85 or older."

Apte believes this discovery is especially important for the context it provides.

"A body count saying 90,000 Americans or 1.1 million Indians die per year from air pollution is large but faceless," he said. "Saying that, on average, a population lives a year less than they would have otherwise—that is something relatable."

Explore further: Air pollution – a neglected cause of death 

More information: Joshua S. Apte et al. Ambient PM2.5 Reduces Global and Regional Life Expectancy, Environmental Science & Technology Letters (2018). DOI: 10.1021/acs.estlett.8b00360

Related Stories

Air pollution – a neglected cause of death 

July 2, 2018

In 2015, around 4.5 million people died prematurely from diseases attributed to ambient air pollution, including 237,000 children under the age of five from respiratory infections. This is the result of a study published ...

Still a lot to learn about India's deadly air pollution

August 12, 2014

What exactly is the relationship between exposure to air pollution and its effect on human health? How much cleaner would the air have to be to reduce the health burden of dirty air? Can cities be designed so as to minimize ...

Countries with the highest pollution deaths, mortality rates

October 20, 2017

Increasing pollution worldwide is proving deadlier than war, natural disasters or smoking, according to a new report published in the Lancet medical journal. Based largely on 2015 data from the Global Burden of Disease, the ...

Nine out of 10 people breathing polluted air: WHO

May 2, 2018

More than 90 percent of the global population is breathing in high levels of pollutants, the World Health Organization said Wednesday, blaming poor air quality for some seven million deaths annually.

Recommended for you

A milestone for forecasting earthquake hazards

August 22, 2018

Earthquakes pose a profound danger to people and cities worldwide, but with the right hazard-mitigation efforts, from stricter building requirements to careful zoning, the potential for catastrophic collapses of roads and ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

tblakely1357
not rated yet 15 minutes ago
Reading endless numbers of fear mongering 'science' articles can shorten one's life expectancy.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.