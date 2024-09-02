Monash University was founded in 1958 in Melbourne, Australia as a public university. Monash has over 55,000 students attending classes in the universities eight campuses. Six of the campuses are located in Victoria, Australia, one campus in South Africa and one in Malaysia. The university has a Centre in Prato, Italy. Monash University is a member of the prestigious Group of Eight and ranked in the top 50 of all universities world-wide. The University is noted for its Stem Cell Research and the Monash Science Technology Research and Innovation Precinct, as well as 100 other scientific research centres.

Address Victoria 3800, Australia Website http://www.monash.edu.au/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Monash_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed