Video: What would it take to turn Boston harbor into tea?

On December 16, 1773, the Boston tea party protestors threw more than 340 chests full of tea—the equivalent of about 18 and a half million teabags—into the harbor.
Would that be enough to turn the harbor into a giant cup of tea?
In this video, Reactions considers the math:
Explore further: Are these humpback whales too close for comfort?
Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read moreClick here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.