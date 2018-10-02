Video: What would it take to turn Boston harbor into tea?

October 4, 2018, American Chemical Society
What would it take to turn Boston harbor into tea? (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

On December 16, 1773, the Boston tea party protestors threw more than 340 chests full of tea—the equivalent of about 18 and a half million teabags—into the harbor.

Would that be enough to turn the into a giant cup of tea?

In this video, Reactions considers the math:

