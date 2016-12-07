Expedition eyes sunken mini sub on Pearl Harbor anniversary

Federal archaeologists and scientists used a remotely operated vehicle Wednesday to document the condition of a mini submarine used in the attack on Pearl Harbor 75 years ago.

A Navy destroyer, the Ward, sunk the sub in the first shots fired in World War II by U.S. forces that resulted in casualties, and the first shots fired in the Pacific.

The submarine belonging to the Japanese Imperial Navy carried a two-man crew.

Cameras from a remote vehicle operated from a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration ship showed the sub 1,100 feet below the surface about 5 miles from the entrance to Pearl Harbor.

The sub has split in three spots.

NOAA director of maritime heritage James Delgado says the sub is maintained as a grave site.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.