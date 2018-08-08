Video: Popping balloons with style

August 9, 2018, American Chemical Society
Popping balloons with style (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

Orange peels contain limonene, and this chemical is the key to a party trick in which you can pop a balloon with a twist.

Limonene is an exceptionally good for the rubber in , but some other solvents can do it too.

In this video, Reactions explains why only some chemicals can burst your bubble (or balloon):

