Remarkable flares from the galactic center

Sagittarius A* (Sgr A*), the supermassive black hole at the center of our Milky Way Galaxy, is 100 times closer to us than any other SMBH and therefore a prime candidate for studies of how matter radiates as it accretes onto black holes. SgrA* has been observed for decades and rapid fluctuations reported from X-ray to the near infrared wavelengths (intervening dust reduces optical light signals by a factor of over a trillion) and at submillimeter and radio wavelengths. Modeling the mechanisms of light variability is a direct challenge to our understanding of accretion onto SMBHs, but it is thought that correlations between flare timing at different wavelengths could reveal information about the spatial structure, for example if hotter material is located in a smaller zone closer to the black hole. One of the chief barriers to progress is the paucity of simultaneous multi-wavelength observations.
CfA astronomers Giovanni Fazio, Joe Hora, Steve Willner, Matt Ashby, Mark Gurwell and Howard Smith and a team of colleagues carried out a series of multiwavelength monitoring campaigns that included the IRAC camera onboard the Spitzer Space Telescope and the Chandra X-ray Observatory as well as the ground-based Keck telescope and the Submillimeter Array. Spitzer was able to monitor the black hole fluctuations continuously for 23.4 hours during each session, something that no ground-based observatory is capable of doing, and something that reliably enables scientists to spot slow trends (as distinct from short bursts).
Computational modeling of the emission from the vicinity of a black hole is a complex undertaking that among other things requires simulating how the material accretes, how it is heated and radiates, and (since all this happens close to a possibly rotating black hole) how general relativity predicts the radiation will appear to distant observers. Theorists suspect that shorter wavelength emission arises closer in and cooler emission farther out, with the former produced first and the latter subsequently. A time delay therefore might reflect the distance between these zones, and indeed previous sets of observations, some by this same team, did find evidence that hot, near-infrared flaring preceded the submillimeter flares seen by the SMA. In their new paper, the scientists report on two flares that apparently violate these and other previous patterns: the first event occurred simultaneously at all wavelengths; in the second event the X-ray, near-infrared and submillimeter flares all turned on within one hour of each other, not quite simultaneous but still unexpectedly close. The new observations will be extended with future simultaneous campaigns, and will help theorists refine their still quite speculative set of choices.
Explore further: Astronomers shed surprising light on our galaxy's black hole
More information:
G. G. Fazio et al. Multiwavelength Light Curves of Two Remarkable Sagittarius A* Flares, The Astrophysical Journal (2018). DOI: 10.3847/1538-4357/aad4a2
RNP
Benni
"Computational modeling of the emission from the vicinity of a black hole is a complex undertaking that among other things requires simulating how the material accretes, how it is heated and radiates."
.......and we don't need to know anymore from the article beyond this, do we?
RNP
Your downvoting of my post linking the paper shows you to be a malevolent troll (who else would downvote such a post?).
Keep it up, becuase my ONLY reason for posting here is to demonstrate to inocent new-comers what people like you are. It makes it easier when you do the job for me.
jonesdave
https://insidethe...=twitter
Full video = 85 mins.
RNP
Great link!
Thanks a lot.
I am going to put aside some time to watch and appreciate this one.
Benni
In your fantasy world of Pop-Cosmology, "computational modeling" is the source of everything you believe, a fantasy universe of funny farm Pop-Cosmology that denies most of the immutable laws of physics. Your entire life revolves around a keyboard instead of real science.
rrwillsj
Look out for those flying thundermugs of cream pies!
dsylvan
In your fantasy world of Personal-Cosmology, "self-justifying cognitive modeling" is the source of everything you believe, a fantasy universe of funny farm Pop-Cosmology that ignores most of the immutable laws of physics. Your entire life revolves around a keyboard instead of real science.
See? You're so close to the truth--if only you were capable of introspection.
rossim22
What do you think the Event Horizon Telescope will show that will falsify any and all other possible explanations of the extreme luminosity at the galactic center?
jonesdave
Errrrr, the event horizon? Just a guess.
And what other possible explanations? Links, please.
RNP
If you really want an answer to this question and are actually interested in the science (explained for a non-specialist) you only have to look at the Event Horizon Telescope website:
https://eventhori.../science
RNP
P.S. For fastest results, click on "Imaging a Black Hole" where yiu will find answers to your question.
rossim22
There you go again pretending like everything you think you know is concrete.
Why experiment any further? The answers are all there. No alternatives to investigate, ever.
Thanks, that had the reconstructions of the images expected to be produced I was looking for.
I'm excited, hope we get to see exactly what they predict.
jonesdave
Which is a non-answer. I was under the impression you were suggesting something other than a BH might be responsible for the observations of Sgr A*. Personally, I cannot think of any valid scientific alternative, and am not aware of any. That's all I was asking about - if you know of any. I'll take your answer to mean that you don't.
cantdrive85
Awesome, some of that YouTube science, eh jonesdumb?
jonesdave
Nope. Everything he said in that lecture is backed up by observations reported in the peer reviewed scientific literature.
SkyLight
rrwillsj
Maybe back in the late eighties and early nineties when there was a relatively small community of "voters". Their opinions gad some value and could usually be relied upon for making decisions or sharing reliable information.
However, with the present inundation of opinions and un-reliable self-serving information? The entire online voting system is corrupted by a multiple of scams to manipulate public opinion and purchasing decisions.
That is why I refuse to participate. Either by up or down voting others or pumping up the stars on my own posts.
If enough people still believe that the star/voting system is worth salvaging? For a start, commentators should be disabled from pumping up stars and votes for their own postings.
Anybody have a better idea. Or just want to advance a suggestion?