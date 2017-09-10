Extreme jet ejections from the black hole X-ray binary V404 Cygni

September 11, 2017
Extreme jet ejections from the black hole X-ray binary V404 Cygni
V404 Cygni is a binary star system in which a sun-like star is orbited by a black hole. X-rays are produced when the black hole's gravity pulls matter in from the normal star. In this X-ray image, V404 Cyg is the bright point source at the center and the bright rings are X-ray "echoes" produced by walls of dust. Astronomers have modeled the recent flare as a combination of eight discrete ejections. Credit: Andrew Beardmore (Univ. of Leicester) and NASA/Swift

A black hole X-ray binary (BHXB) is a black hole orbiting a normal star. When matter from the normal star accretes onto the black hole, a jet of charged particles is ejected at relativistic (near-light) speeds, and these particles emit strong X-ray radiation. The processes involved are thought to be similar to ones active under the more dramatic conditions in active galactic nuclei. Most known BHXBs are located in our galaxy, and being much closer to us they can be studied in more detail than their more distant cousins.

Black hole X-ray binaries occasionally flare in outbursts that can last days to weeks, offering an opportunity to probe how their jets evolve. Two different types of relativistic jets are known, depending on the accretion rate of mass in the system. At low mass accretion rates, the magnetic fields bend the compact jet, prompting it to emit radiation. At high accretion rates, discrete jet ejecta are launched that can interfere with this process in several ways, resulting in more complex characteristics. (A very rare third type of emission displays quasi-periodic oscillations.) There are usually a few bright BHXB events each year, but the more powerful kind occurs only about once a decade.

On June 15, 2015, the BHXB V404 Cygni underwent just such a rare, active outburst, and CfA astronomers Glen Petitpas and Mark Gurwell were members of a team that obtained simultaneous radio through submillimeter observations of the emission using the Submillimeter Array along with the Very Large Array and the James Clerk Maxwell Telescope (SCUBA-2). They tracked the activity over four hours, during which time they saw multiple, rapidly changing flares that were bright at all the frequencies they observed. The scientists best-fitting model worked well with eight discrete, bipolar, jet ejection events. The model also estimated the speed, structural properties, geometry, and energetics of the jets. These unprecedented coordinated observations of a BHXB highlight the importance of multi-band observations in studying BHXB jet emission.

Explore further: Robin Hood black holes steal from nebulae to make new stars

More information: A. J. Tetarenko et al. Extreme jet ejections from the black hole X-ray binary V404 Cygni, Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (2017). DOI: 10.1093/mnras/stx1048

Related Stories

Robin Hood black holes steal from nebulae to make new stars

September 5, 2017

It's easy to picture a black hole as a kind of all-powerful cosmic drain, a sinkhole of super-strong gravity that snags and swallows passing nebulae or stars. While it is true we can't observe matter once it crosses a black ...

Powerful jets from non-spinning black holes

November 18, 2015

A black hole is so simple (at least in traditional theories) that it can be completely described by just three parameters: its mass, its spin, and its electric charge. Even though it may have formed out of a complex mix of ...

Cosmic jets light up black hole's snack

December 16, 2015

A black hole is often thought of as a giant galactic vacuum cleaner constantly sucking in cosmic material, tearing it apart and swallowing it. So black holes should do exactly the same thing with stars, right?

Extended hard X-ray emission from a galactic nucleus

June 12, 2017

Supermassive black holes containing millions or even billions of solar masses of material are found at the nuclei of almost all galaxies. The Milky Way, for example, has a nuclear black hole with about 4 million solar masses ...

High-speed jets from a possible new class of galaxy

January 19, 2015

Seyfert galaxies are similar to spiral galaxies except that they have extraordinarily prominent, bright nuclei, sometimes as luminous as 100 billion Suns. Their huge energies are thought to be generated as matter falls towards ...

Recommended for you

Scientists observe largest solar flare in 12 years

September 11, 2017

The sun's largest solar flare in more than 12 years – and the eighth largest since modern records began in 1996 – has been captured in high detail by a team of researchers from the University of Sheffield and Queen's ...

Explosive birth of stars swells galactic cores

September 10, 2017

Astronomers found that active star formation upswells galaxies, like yeast helps bread rise. Using three powerful telescopes on the ground and in orbit, they observed galaxies from 11 billion years ago and found explosive ...

Image: Cassini captures wave structure in Saturn rings

September 8, 2017

This view from NASA's Cassini spacecraft shows a wave structure in Saturn's rings known as the Janus 2:1 spiral density wave. Resulting from the same process that creates spiral galaxies, spiral density waves in Saturn's ...

Jupiter's aurora presents a powerful mystery

September 6, 2017

Scientists on NASA's Juno mission have observed massive amounts of energy swirling over Jupiter's polar regions that contribute to the giant planet's powerful aurora - only not in ways the researchers expected.

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

F15-245
not rated yet 14 minutes ago
This is very interesting, never thought this was real!
me me big boiii

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.