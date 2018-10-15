October 15, 2018

MIT unveils new $1 bn college for artificial intelligence

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology said it would create a new college to study the responsible and ethical uses of artifi
The Massachusetts Institute of Technology said it would create a new college to study the responsible and ethical uses of artificial intelligence

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology announced plans Monday to create a new college of artificial intelligence with an initial $1 billion commitment for the program focusing on "responsible and ethical" uses of the technology.

The prestigious university said it would add 50 new faculty members and create an interdisciplinary hub for work in computer science, AI, data science, and related fields.

A large part of the new funds will come from a gift from Stephen Schwarzman, chairman and co-founder of the financial giant Blackstone, after whom the new college will be named.

"As computing reshapes our world, MIT intends to help make sure it does so for the good of all," said MIT President Rafael Reif.

An MIT statement said the initiative represents the single largest investment in computing and AI by an American academic institution.

The initiative comes amid growing concerns about the impacts of on global institutions, and fears that China is overtaking the United States in this field.

"There is no more important opportunity or challenge facing our nation than to responsibly harness the power of artificial so that we remain competitive globally and achieve breakthroughs that will improve our entire society," Schwarzman said.

"We face fundamental questions about how to ensure that technological advancements benefit all—especially those most vulnerable to the radical changes AI will inevitably bring to the nature of the workforce."

The new is slated to open in September 2019, with a new building scheduled to be completed in 2022.

© 2018 AFP

Citation: MIT unveils new $1 bn college for artificial intelligence (2018, October 15) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-10-mit-unveils-bn-college-artificial.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

IBM and MIT partner on artificial intelligence research
29 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)