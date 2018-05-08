Carnegie Mellon offers new artificial intelligence major

May 10, 2018

Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh will offer the nation's first undergraduate degree program in artificial intelligence.

Officials with the announced Thursday the new major will be available to students enrolled in the School of Computer Science starting in the fall.

Many American universities offer an artificial track within degree programs like Computer Science and Computer Engineering.

But Carnegie Mellon is the first school to offer a distinct undergraduate major in artificial intelligence.

The university was a pioneer in research, writing some of the first AI programs in the 1950s, and has remained among the top schools to study the field.

