Forcing a metal to be a superconductor via rapid chilling

October 8, 2018 by Bob Yirka, Phys.org report
**Forcing a metal to be a superconductor by chilling it very quickly
Scheme for thermodynamic and kinetic approaches to realizing superconductivity in certain strongly correlated electron systems. The conceptual electronic phase diagram considered in this study is displayed with pressure/carrier doping as a control parameter. The double well and ball represent temperature-dependent schematic free-energy landscapes and realized electronic states in each cooling process, respectively. The thermodynamic approach, which can be advanced by increasing pressure or carrier doping, results in a change in the lowest free-energy state, from a certain competing order to a superconducting (SC) state. By contrast, the kinetic approach, which can be advanced by rapid cooling, allows the system to kinetically avoid the first-order phase transition to the competing order and thus to remain in a metastable supercooled state, which is expected to eventually turn into superconducting at low temperatures. Credit: Science Advances (2018). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aau3489

A team of researchers with the RIKEN Center for Emergent Matter Science and The University of Tokyo, both in Japan, has found a way to force a metal to be a superconductor by cooling it very quickly. In their paper published on the open access site, Science Advances, the group describes their process and how well it worked.

Scientists around the world continue to seek a material that behaves as a superconductor at room temperature—such a material would be extremely valuable because it would have zero . Because of that, it would not increase in heat as electricity passed through it, nor lose energy. Scientists have known that cooling some materials to very causes them to be superconductive. They have also known that some metals fail to do so because they enter a "competing state." In this new effort, the researchers in Japan have found a way to get one such non-cooperative to enter a superconductive state anyway—and to stay that way for over a week.

Noting that there is a very small delay between the moment when a metal reaches a cold enough to enter a superconductive state and the onset of the competing state, the researchers came up with an idea—if the metal was cooled rapidly, it might not have a chance to enter a competing state. They liken the idea to metal forgers plunging their work into cold water after fashioning to prevent it from weakening.

To find out if their idea worked, they made a metal sample out of iridium and tellurium. They connected electrodes and gave it a jolt of electricity. The jolt initially caused the metal to heat to over 27°C, but then it cooled very rapidly to -269°C, in under ten microseconds. The researchers found that via quick-freeze technique, the metal changed into a superconducting state for over a week.

Explore further: Discovery of bismuth superconductivity at extremely low temperature jeopardizes theory

More information: Hiroshi Oike et al. Kinetic approach to superconductivity hidden behind a competing order, Science Advances (2018). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aau3489

Related Stories

Recommended for you

Ballistic graphene Josephson junctions enter microwave circuits

October 9, 2018

Superconducting quantum microwave circuits can function as qubits, the building blocks of a future quantum computer. A critical component of these circuits, the Josephson junction, is typically made using aluminium oxide. Researchers ...

Forcing a metal to be a superconductor via rapid chilling

October 8, 2018

A team of researchers with the RIKEN Center for Emergent Matter Science and The University of Tokyo, both in Japan, has found a way to force a metal to be a superconductor by cooling it very quickly. In their paper published ...

A mysterious insulating phenomenon in a superconductor

October 8, 2018

Leiden physicist Milan Allan and his group have discovered an apparent paradox within a material that has zero electrical resistance. They report trapped charges, although charges should, in theory, keep flowing in the absence ...

4 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

dirk_bruere
4 / 5 (1) Oct 08, 2018
So hitting it with electricity cooled it? And it stayed superconducting for a week at what temperature?
gculpex
5 / 5 (3) 15 hours ago
So hitting it with electricity cooled it? And it stayed superconducting for a week at what temperature?

http://advances.s...eaau3489 look here...
...To achieve this quenching, we applied electric-pulse heating to a sample in contact with a substrate at 4 K.
danR
not rated yet 1 hour ago
dirk
gculpex
I get the impression phys·org's writers are getting stretched too thin to think through the sheer volume of topics and give a full, perspicuous, synopsis. Commenters/readers shouldn't be doing their work for them.

The site might want to cut back on stuff that doesn't even have a TENUOUS connection to physics. They also badly need to allow italic HTML in comments. Just italics. As it stands, even full unicode is proscribed. You can't make subscript or superscript numerals in a (semi) technical science websit? CO2? mc^2? C'mon. Ridiculous.
antialias_physorg
not rated yet 1 hour ago
I get the impression phys·org's writers are getting stretched too thin to think through the sheer volume of topics and give a full, perspicuous, synopsis.

There is no such thing as a phys.org writer. These articles are taken verbatim from various science sites and science news outlets.
Phys.org is an aggregation site.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.