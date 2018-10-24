How sleeping mammary stem cells are awakened in puberty

October 25, 2018, Walter and Eliza Hall Institute
How sleeping mammary stem cells are awakened in puberty
High resolution imaging of ducts in the mammary gland was critical for the discovery of how their growth is triggered in puberty. Credit: Walter and Eliza Hall Institute, Australia

Walter and Eliza Hall Institute researchers have discovered how the growth of milk-producing mammary glands is triggered during puberty.Sleeping stem cells in the mammary gland are awoken by a protein dubbed FoxP1, according to the research that was published today in the journal Developmental Cell.

The research expands our knowledge of how the mammary gland—a component of the human breast—develops from stem , underpinning a better understanding of how defects in this process lead to breast cancer. The research was led by Dr. Nai Yang Fu, Professor Jane Visvader and Professor Geoff Lindeman who is also a medical oncologist at the Royal Melbourne Hospital and the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, in collaboration with Professor Gordon Smyth and his bioinformatics team.

Waking up stem cells

Stem cells in the mammary gland exist in a largely dormant or 'sleeping' state throughout life. In puberty, these stem cells need to be 'woken up' to drive the rapid expansion of the mammary , said Professor Visvader.

How sleeping mammary stem cells are awakened in puberty
Walter and Eliza Hall Institute researchers demonstrated that the gene FoxP1 is essential for the growth of mammary glands (dark purple) Credit: Walter and Eliza Hall Institute, Australia
"The are ready for a signal to start dividing," she said. "We discovered that a gene called FoxP1 is an essential part of this signal in puberty and the adult."

FoxP1 switches off the production of other proteins within cells—by repressing their genes.

"We discovered that FoxP1 switches off the production of one of the key proteins that keep mammary stem cells asleep. As the level of this protein drops, the stem cells wake up and begin to divide, driving growth," Dr. Fu said.

The importance of team work

The project relied on collaboration between scientists with diverse skills, said Professor Visvader.

"This project brought together expertise in cell biology, developmental biology, bioinformatics and imaging to solve the question of how mammary are awoken in puberty and adult breast tissue.

"We're still looking for the precise connections linking female hormones and FoxP1, but we are one step closer to understanding the detailed process of breast development. This is also helping us to connect faulty cells that contribute to breast development with the development of cancer," she said.

Explore further: Gene silencing critical for normal breast development

More information: Developmental Cell (2018). DOI: 10.1016/j.devcel.2018.10.001

Related Stories

Embryonic mammary gland stem cells identified

May 23, 2018

Research team led by Prof. Cédric Blanpain has identified the mechanisms that regulate mammary gland development. Using a combination of lineage tracing, molecular profiling, single cell sequencing and functional experiments, ...

Ovarian hormones awaken newly discovered breast stem cells

February 13, 2017

Walter and Eliza Hall Institute researchers have used advanced cellular, bioinformatics and imaging technology to reveal a long-lived type of stem cell in the breast that is responsible for the growth of the mammary glands ...

Recommended for you

Gut bacteria influence movement in flies

October 25, 2018

Warm, protected, and full of nutrients—the tiny intestines of a fruit fly are a perfect habitat for some bacteria. These bacteria, in turn, help the fly break down and digest food, keeping the insect's metabolism running ...

How sleeping mammary stem cells are awakened in puberty

October 25, 2018

Walter and Eliza Hall Institute researchers have discovered how the growth of milk-producing mammary glands is triggered during puberty.Sleeping stem cells in the mammary gland are awoken by a protein dubbed FoxP1, according ...

Genome-wide study confirms six tiger subspecies

October 25, 2018

Fewer than 4,000 free-ranging tigers remain in the wild. Efforts to protect these remaining tigers have also been stymied by uncertainty about whether they represent six, five or only two subspecies. Now, researchers who've ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.