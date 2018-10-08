October 8, 2018

Germany probes Audi over S. Korea 'fraud': Report

A report citing Munich prosecutors says Audi has been more than polishing its image after a claim employees modified test result
A report citing Munich prosecutors says Audi has been more than polishing its image after a claim employees modified test results in cars bound for South Korea

German prosecutors are investigating whether Audi fraudulently obtained authorisations for some cars in South Korea by falsifying chassis numbers and test records, local media reported Monday.

Basing its report on documents from Munich prosecutors probing the case, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung said employees at Audi are suspected of having modified results of tests including on pollution measurements and .

Chassis numbers of the affected engines are also switched to cover their tracks, the report said.

"Audi therefore used falsified information to obtain approval for cars that would otherwise not be authorised on the roads," said the daily.

If confirmed, the scam would open a new dimension in the enormous scandal already besetting Audi and its parent company Volkswagen, which had in September 2015 admitted to fitting 11 million vehicles worldwide with illegal devices to cheat pollution tests.

Audi's chief executive Rupert Stadler, who has been in jail over the emissions probe, was last week removed from his post by VW.

Stadler's home has also been raided by Munich police over charges of fraud and the falsification of documents.

The so-called "dieselgate" scandal has so far cost Volkswagen 27 billion euros ($31 billion) in compensation, buy-backs, fines and legal costs and the group remains entangled in legal woes at home and abroad.

© 2018 AFP

Citation: Germany probes Audi over S. Korea 'fraud': Report (2018, October 8) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-10-germany-probes-audi-korea-fraud.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Volkswagen drops Audi chief accused of diesel fraud
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)