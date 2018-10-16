China not manipulating currency but lacks transparency, US says

October 18, 2018 by Douglas Gillison
US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin has refrained from escalating a fight over China's currency
US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin has refrained from escalating a fight over China's currency

Washington on Wednesday again declined to call China a currency manipulator but said the yuan's fall and Beijing's exchange practices were of "particular concern."

In putting Beijing and five other US trading partners on notice, the US Treasury once more refrained from escalating a fight over China's currency as US President Donald Trump had once pledged to do on the campaign trail.

"Of particular concern are China's lack of currency transparency and the recent weakness in its currency," US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in releasing a twice-yearly report to Congress on how countries manage exchange rates and .

"These pose major challenges to achieving fairer and more balanced trade and we will continue to monitor and review China's currency practices, including through ongoing discussions with the People's Bank of China."

In Wednesday's report, the Treasury also said Germany, India, Japan, South Korea and Switzerland remained on a "monitoring list" of countries whose currency practices required "close attention."

Washington has long argued Beijing keeps its currency artificially low to make its exports more competitive.

In recent years, however, the yuan or renminbi (RMB) has strengthened and economists now say it is more in line with China's economic fundamentals.

Still, as US interest rates have risen, the US dollar has strengthened further, which makes American exports more expensive. The dollar this year is up 6.6 percent against the RMB, which began to weaken substantially in June.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he held constructive talks with People's Bank of China governor Yi Gang during the Wor
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he held constructive talks with People's Bank of China governor Yi Gang during the World Bank-International Monetary Fund annual meetings in Bali
PBOC 'effectively neutral' in 2018

"Recent movements in China's currency have not been in a direction that will help reduce China's large trade surplus," the report released Wednesday said.

"Treasury staff estimate that China's direct intervention in the foreign exchange market to have been limited this year," it added, with net interventions by the People's Bank of China "effectively neutral."

During the World Bank-International Monetary Fund's annual meetings last week, Mnuchin said he had held constructive talks with PBOC Governor Yi Gang.

A growing US economy and falling unemployment have also whipped up demand among US consumers for imported goods, with 2017's record US-China trade deficit continuing to widen this year—swelling 3.2 percent to $390 billion in the 12 months ending in June.

The United States says it is concerned about China's &quot;lack of currency transparency and the recent weakness in its currency
The United States says it is concerned about China's "lack of currency transparency and the recent weakness in its currency"

Washington and Beijing are locked in battle over the yawning US-China trade deficit, which Trump describes as a job killer.

Washington has slapped punishing tariffs on about half of all China's goods exports to the United States, with talks to resolve the matter at an apparent impasse.

Trump in April 2017 dropped his campaign pledge to label Beijing a currency manipulator, telling The Wall Street Journal that Beijing was not intervening to weaken its .

Labelling China a manipulator would be a fresh sign of confrontation from Washington but any actual repercussions would be gradual.

These include starting talks while limiting export finance for US-China trade, halting government purchases, blocking any potential trade agreement and directing the International Monetary Fund to carry out "additional rigorous surveillance."

In rewriting the North American trade pact this year, Washington, Ottawa and Mexico City agreed any member could withdraw from the new treaty if any other member moved to enter a trade agreement with a "non-market" economy, a thinly veiled reference to China.

Explore further: Trade war sees Volvo put brakes on IPO plans: Bloomberg

Related Stories

China tightens controls on Bitcoin trading platforms

February 9, 2017

Chinese bitcoin trading platforms risk closure if they breach new controls on the virtual currency, the central bank said Thursday, as authorities step up efforts to curb the flow of money offshore.

BMW plans to take control of China joint venture

October 11, 2018

German luxury carmaker BMW announced Thursday a plan to take control of its China joint-venture, the first foreign automaker to take advantage of Beijing's new ownership rules for the sector.

Recommended for you

Permanent, wireless self-charging system using NIR band

October 8, 2018

As wearable devices are emerging, there are numerous studies on wireless charging systems. Here, a KAIST research team has developed a permanent, wireless self-charging platform for low-power wearable electronics by converting ...

Facebook launches AI video-calling device 'Portal'

October 8, 2018

Facebook on Monday launched a range of AI-powered video-calling devices, a strategic revolution for the social network giant which is aiming for a slice of the smart speaker market that is currently dominated by Amazon and ...

Artificial enzymes convert solar energy into hydrogen gas

October 4, 2018

In a new scientific article, researchers at Uppsala University describe how, using a completely new method, they have synthesised an artificial enzyme that functions in the metabolism of living cells. These enzymes can utilize ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.