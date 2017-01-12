January 12, 2017

Bitcoin plunges as China investigates exchanges

Bitcoin prices plummeted after China's central bank announced it was investigating exchange platforms trading in the virtual currency.

The People's Bank of China (PBoC) said it had dispatched inspection teams to several of the country's major bitcoin trading platforms in Beijing and Shanghai.

The move, announced Wednesday, has triggered fears Beijing is mulling a crackdown on the digital unit as part of its widening battle against money flowing offshore.

The vast majority of the world's Bitcoin trading takes place in China, and prices surged above $1,100 early this month as investors flocked to the with the yuan hitting eight-year lows.

The PBoC announcement sent its value plunging, with the Bitcoin Price Index, an average of the major exchanges, dropping more than 15 percent to an intraday low of $752.11 on Wednesday.

On Thursday prices recovered slightly to $768.76, still far below its highs last week.

"China giveth and China taketh away," Gil Luria, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, told Bloomberg News.

"The rally in bitcoin over the preceding few weeks was likely driven by Chinese capital flight and speculation, which is why concerns about China taking a firmer stance against the use of bitcoin is likely putting pressure on the price."

The PBoC investigation was targeting foreign currency exchange, market manipulation, money laundering and financial security risks, the bank's statement said.

© 2017 AFP

Citation: Bitcoin plunges as China investigates exchanges (2017, January 12) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-01-bitcoin-plunges-china-exchanges.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Surging Bitcoin breaks through $1,000 barrier
18 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

4 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

21 hours ago

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)