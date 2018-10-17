Chemist obtains a nanocatalyst base from rice husk

October 19, 2018, RUDN University
A RUDN Chemist Obtained a Base for Nanocatalyst from Rice Husk
A chemist from RUDN developed a method to obtain high-porosity silicium dioxide from rice husk. Credit: Allen Dressen

A chemist from RUDN has developed a method to obtain high-porosity silicium dioxide, a base for nanocatalysts used in different types of organic reactions, from rice husks. The results of the study were published in ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering.

Porous silicium dioxide is a nanomaterial that is in high demand in the chemical industry. It is used as a base for catalysts and as an additive agent for division and delivery of other compounds including medicinal drugs. Although it is widely spread in its average solid form, it is difficult to obtain as a . As a rule, it is manufactured using etheres of silicic acids at high temperatures. Both the synthesis of such ethers and their processing are energy-consuming and bad for the environment.

Rafael Luque, a visiting scholar at RUDN, together with his colleagues from the University of Cordoba (Spain) suggested a method of obtaining silicium dioxide from a cheap and eco-friendly source—rice . Its silicium dioxide content reaches 20 percent. The husk amounts to almost 25 percent of rice weight, and is usually burned down.

To obtain silicium dioxide from a biological source, the chemists used a combined mechanical and chemical approach. First, they ground the husk into powder. Then, using microwave radiation and an acidic solution, they removed extra substances such as cellulose. After baking at 550°С, the scientists obtained pure biogenic silicium dioxide. They used it to create a by adding iron nanoparticles. The catalyst proved to be effective in two reactions: benzyl alcohol oxidation and toluene alkylation.

"We managed to obtain high quality materials that can be used in cements, binder solutions, and catalysts. The development was patented, and we are currently discussing the prospects of its industrial use," says Rafael Luque, director of the Center for Molecular Design and Synthesis of Innovative Compounds for Medicine, and a visiting scholar at RUDN

Explore further: Chemists develop nanocatalysts for continuous biofuel synthesis

More information: Ana Franco et al. Integrated Mechanochemical/Microwave-Assisted Approach for the Synthesis of Biogenic Silica-Based Catalysts from Rice Husk Waste, ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering (2018). DOI: 10.1021/acssuschemeng.8b01738

Related Stories

Chemists test a new nanocatalyst for obtaining hydrogen

October 17, 2018

A chemist from RUDN was the first to use catalysts with ruthenium nanoparticles to obtain hydrogen under the influence of visible light and UV radiation. In the future, such catalysts may be used for large-scale production ...

Chemists accelerated vinyl sulphides reaction 10 times

September 11, 2018

A team of scientists created and tested a more efficient catalyst for obtaining vinyl sulphides. These compounds may be used for the development of new materials and stabilization of gold and silver nanoparticles. The article ...

Recommended for you

Producing defectless metal crystals of unprecedented size

October 19, 2018

A research group at the Center for Multidimensional Carbon Materials, within the Institute for Basic Science (IBS), has published an article in Science describing a new method to convert inexpensive polycrystalline metal ...

Nanodiamonds as photocatalysts

October 19, 2018

Climate change is in full swing and will continue unabated as long as CO2 emissions continue. One possible solution is to return CO2 to the energy cycle: CO2 could be processed with water into methanol, a fuel that can be ...

Researchers unfold secret stability of bendy straws

October 18, 2018

Collapsible dog bowls, bendable medical tubes and drinking straws all seem to work on a common principle, snapping into a variety of mechanically stable and useful states. Despite the many applications for such "designer ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.