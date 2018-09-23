Video: Natto, the stinky, slimy soybean snack

September 28, 2018, American Chemical Society
Natto, the stinky, slimy soybean snack (video)
Natto, a food made from fermented soybeans, often turns off newcomers to Japanese food due to its strong smell and stringy slime.

But many people love its earthy, cheesy flavor or eat it for its supposed .

In this video, Reactions explains the chemistry of natto—and we try some for ourselves.

Chinese dust cloud 'improves smelly Japanese dish'

September 4, 2012

Natto, the Japanese breakfast dish of fermented soybeans, has a smell likened to sweaty feet but researchers have come up with an unlikely way of making it less whiffy—using bacteria from Chinese dust clouds.

Video: The chemistry of food cooking

July 19, 2018

Bulky kitchen gadgets like slow cookers and pressure cookers take up a lot of space. Many people might wonder if owning so many glorified pots is worthwhile.

Video: The thousand-year-old egg

March 13, 2018

Century eggs, or pidan, are a preserved food made by fermenting duck eggs in alkali. The green and black color of these eggs is not very appealing at first blush, and the smell is even worse. However, this Ming dynasty innovation ...

