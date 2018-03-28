Quantum weirdness in 'chicken or egg' paradox

September 3, 2018, University of Queensland
Quantum weirdness in 'chicken or egg' paradox
Credit: University of Queensland

The "chicken or egg" paradox was first proposed by philosophers in Ancient Greece to describe the problem of determining cause-and-effect.  

Now, a team of physicists from The University of Queensland and the NÉEL Institute has shown that, as far as is concerned, the chicken and the egg can both come first. 

Dr Jacqui Romero from the ARC Centre of Excellence for Engineered Quantum Systems said that in quantum physics, cause-and-effect is not always as straightforward as one event causing another. 

 "The weirdness of quantum mechanics means that events can happen without a set order," she said.

"Take the example of your daily trip to work, where you travel partly by bus and partly by train.

"Normally, you would take the bus then the train, or the other way round.

"In our experiment, both of these events can happen first," Dr Romero said.

"This is called `indefinite causal order' and it isn't something that we can observe in our everyday life."

To observe this effect in the lab, the researchers used a setup called a photonic quantum switch. 

UQ's Dr Fabio Costa said that with this device the order of events—transformations on the shape of light—depends on polarisation. 

 "By measuring the polarisation of the photons at the output of the switch, we were able to show the order of transformations on the shape of light was not set."

"This is just a first proof of principle, but on a larger scale indefinite causal order can have real practical applications, like making computers more efficient or improving communication."

The research was published in Physical Reviews Letters by the American Physical Society.

Explore further: Can the causal order between events change in quantum mechanics?

More information: K. Goswami et al. Indefinite Causal Order in a Quantum Switch, Physical Review Letters (2018). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.121.090503

Related Stories

Controlling photons with a photon

June 28, 2018

Photons are considered to be ideal information carriers and expected to play important roles in quantum communication and information processing, where quantum mechanics allows for absolutely secure cryptographic key distribution ...

Quantum causal relations: A causes B causes A

October 2, 2012

A deeply rooted concept in everyday life is causality; the idea that events in the present are caused by events in the past and, in turn, act as causes for what happens in the future. Physicists from the University of Vienna ...

Quantum process demonstrates superposition of ordered events

November 4, 2015

(Phys.org)—In a quantum superposition, a quantum object can be in two incompatible states at the same time, which is famously illustrated by Schrödinger's dead-and-alive cat. Recent research has shown that it's possible ...

Recommended for you

Device harvests energy from low-frequency vibrations

August 31, 2018

A wearable energy-harvesting device could generate energy from the swing of an arm while walking or jogging, according to a team of researchers from Penn State's Materials Research Institute and the University of Utah. The ...

Two new ways to measure the gravitational constant

August 30, 2018

A team of researchers affiliated with several institutions in China and one in Russia has devised two new ways to measure the gravitational constant. In their paper published in the journal Nature, the group describes the ...

Cosmologists propose new way to form primordial black holes

August 30, 2018

What is dark matter? How do supermassive black holes form? Primordial black holes might hold the answer to this longstanding question. Leiden and Chinese cosmologists have identified a new way in which these hypothetical ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.