NASA sees Tropical Storm Barijat affecting Southern China

Visible imagery on Sept. 12 at 1:42 a.m. EDT (0542 UTC) from the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite showed that Barijat was being affected by northerly vertical wind shear that was pushing the bulk of its clouds southwest of center. In general, wind shear is a measure of how the speed and direction of winds change with altitude. Wind shear can tear a tropical cyclone apart or weaken it.

The latest Tropical Cyclone Warning Bulletin issued by the Hong Kong Observatory (HKO).at 1:45 p.m. EDT (01:45 a.m. HKT on Sept. 13) reported that the Strong Wind Signal, No. 3 is in force. That means that winds with mean speeds of 25 to 38 mph (41 to 62 kilometers) per hour are expected.

At 2 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, Sept. 12, (2 a.m. HKT local time on Sept. 13) Tropical Storm Barijat was estimated to be about 161 miles (260 kilometers) southwest of Hong Kong, near 20.8 degrees north 112.3 degrees east. Barijat is forecast to move west at about 12.4 mph (20 kph) towards the vicinity of Leizhou Peninsula. Maximum sustained winds recorded at Waglan Island were 27.3 mph (44 kph).

HKO noted that Strong Wind Signal, No. 3 will remain in force for some time. Local winds will gradually weaken later today, Sept. 13 local time.

Barijat continues to track westward and move away from Hong Kong and toward Vietnam.

