NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP Tropical Cyclone Merbok Nnaring Hong Kong

On June 12, NOAA-NASA's Suomi NPP Satellite captured this image of Tropical Storm Merbok approaching Hong Kong from the South China Sea. Credit: NOAA/NASA Goddard Rapid Response Team Tropical Storm Merbok formed in the South China Sea early on June 11 and NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed overhead as the storm moved toward China on June 12.

On June 12, the Hong Kong Observatory posted a No. 8 Northwest Gale or Storm Signal. This indicates tropical storm-force winds with mean speeds of 39 mph (63 kilometers per hour) or more are expected from the northwest quarter.

On June 12, the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite provided a visible-light image of Tropical Storm Merbok. Persistent thunderstorm development was occurring to the southeast of the center of circulation as a result of increasing vertical wind shear from the northwest.

At 0900 UTC (5 a.m. EDT) Tropical Storm Merbok had maximum sustained winds near 45 knots (52 mph/83 kph). It was moving to the north-northwest at 8 knots (9 mph/15 kph). Merbok was centered near 21.2 degrees north latitude and 114.7 degrees east longitude about 72 nautical miles south-southeast of Hong Kong.

At 2045 HKT on June 12, the Hong Kong Observatory reported winds from four different stations. Maximum sustained winds recorded at Waglan Island, Tai Mei Tuk, Green Island and Chek Lap Kok were 98 kph (61 mph), 67 kph (41 mph), 66 kph (41 mph) and 53 kph (33 mph) respectively.

Merbok is expected to make landfall near the eastern part of Hong Kong between 1200 UTC (8 a.m .EDT) and 1500 UTC (11 a.m. EDT) today, June 12, bringing gales and heavy rain to parts of the territory. The Joint Typhoon Warning Center expects quick dissipation as Merbok interacts with the rugged terrain.

