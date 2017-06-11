NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP Tropical Cyclone Merbok Nnaring Hong Kong

June 12, 2017
NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP Tropical Cyclone Merbok Nnaring Hong Kong
On June 12, NOAA-NASA's Suomi NPP Satellite captured this image of Tropical Storm Merbok approaching Hong Kong from the South China Sea. Credit: NOAA/NASA Goddard Rapid Response Team

Tropical Storm Merbok formed in the South China Sea early on June 11 and NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed overhead as the storm moved toward China on June 12.

On June 12, the Hong Kong Observatory posted a No. 8 Northwest Gale or Storm Signal. This indicates tropical -force winds with mean speeds of 39 mph (63 kilometers per hour) or more are expected from the northwest quarter.

On June 12, the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite provided a visible-light image of Tropical Storm Merbok. Persistent thunderstorm development was occurring to the southeast of the center of circulation as a result of increasing from the northwest.

At 0900 UTC (5 a.m. EDT) Tropical Storm Merbok had maximum sustained winds near 45 knots (52 mph/83 kph). It was moving to the north-northwest at 8 knots (9 mph/15 kph). Merbok was centered near 21.2 degrees north latitude and 114.7 degrees east longitude about 72 nautical miles south-southeast of Hong Kong.

At 2045 HKT on June 12, the Hong Kong Observatory reported winds from four different stations. Maximum sustained winds recorded at Waglan Island, Tai Mei Tuk, Green Island and Chek Lap Kok were 98 kph (61 mph), 67 kph (41 mph), 66 kph (41 mph) and 53 kph (33 mph) respectively.

Merbok is expected to make landfall near the eastern part of Hong Kong between 1200 UTC (8 a.m .EDT) and 1500 UTC (11 a.m. EDT) today, June 12, bringing gales and heavy rain to parts of the territory. The Joint Typhoon Warning Center expects quick dissipation as Merbok interacts with the rugged terrain.

Explore further: NASA sees Tropical Storm Aere drifting in the South China Sea

Related Stories

Suomi NPP watching Typhoon Haima moving toward Philippines

October 18, 2016

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite provided a visible look at Powerful Typhoon Haima as it continued moving to the west-northwest through the Northwestern Pacific Ocean. Haima is forecast to affect the northern Philippines where ...

NASA sees Typhoon Sarika approaching second landfall

October 18, 2016

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite provided a visible look at Typhoon Sarika as it was poised for its second of three expected landfalls. When the satellite passed over Sarika it was in the South China Sea.

NASA spots Tropical Storm Nock-ten intensify

December 22, 2016

NASA's Aqua satellite flew over the Northwestern Pacific Ocean and captured a visible image of Tropical Storm Nock-ten after it strengthened from a tropical depression.

Recommended for you

NASA data suggest future may be rainier than expected

June 12, 2017

A new study suggests that most global climate models may underestimate the amount of rain that will fall in Earth's tropical regions as our planet continues to warm. That's because these models underestimate decreases in ...

Relation between comets and earth's atmosphere uncovered

June 8, 2017

The difficult yet successful measurement of several isotopes of the noble gas xenon on comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko using the Bernese instrument ROSINA on the Rosetta probe shows that materials arrived on Earth due to ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.