NASA sees Tropical Storm Florence still feeling the shear

September 4, 2018, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
NASA sees Tropical Storm Florence still feeling the shear
At 12:50 a.m. EDT (0450 UTC) on Sept. 4, 2018, the MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite looked at Tropical Storm Florence in infrared light. MODIS found coldest cloud tops (red) had temperatures near minus 70 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 56.6 degrees Celsius). Credit: NASA/NRL

NASA's Aqua satellite showed that the center of Tropical Storm Florence's circulation was still displaced to the southeast of the bulk of the storm indicating wind shear was still affecting the storm.

Infrared satellite data on Monday, Sept. 3 indicated vertical was affecting Florence. Imagery showed that the low-level center of Florence's circulation was southeast of the bulk of the tropical cyclone's clouds and that persists today, Sept. 4.

At 12:50 a.m. EDT (0450 UTC) on Sept. 4, the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite looked Florence in infrared light. MODIS found coldest cloud tops had temperatures near minus 70 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 56.6 degrees Celsius) southeast of the bulk of Florence's clouds.

At 5 a.m. EDT (0900 UTC), the National Hurricane Center or NHC noted "An earlier Advanced Microwave Scanning Radiometer 2 or AMSR2 (aboard the GCOM-W1 satellite) overpass revealed a rather obvious tilt toward the east-northeast, indicative of the moderate southwesterly shear."

The center of Tropical Storm Florence was located near latitude 19.3 degrees north and longitude 42.0 degrees west. That's about 1,300 miles (2,090 km) east-northeast of the Lesser Antilles.

Florence is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph (20 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days followed by a turn toward the northwest around Friday. Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph (110 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected through tonight, but some weakening is forecast on Wednesday. Afterward, gradual strengthening is forecast through the weekend.

Explore further: NASA finds little improvement in Miriam's structure

Related Stories

NASA finds wind shear slamming Tropical Cyclone Lane

August 27, 2018

Infrared satellite imagery shows scientists where the coldest cloud tops are located in a tropical cyclone and can give a clear picture of wind shear's effects. NASA's Aqua satellite data showed wind shear was pushing Tropical ...

Infrared NASA data shows Hurricane Olivia's strongest sides

September 4, 2018

NASA's Aqua satellite passed over Hurricane Olivia and found bands of thunderstorms wrapping around its eye and improved thunderstorm development over the southern quadrant of the storm. The eastern quadrant also showed strong ...

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.