NASA finds wind shear slamming Tropical Cyclone Keni

April 11, 2018, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
NASA finds wind shear slamming Tropical Cyclone Keni
The VIIRS instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured this visible image of Tropical Cyclone Keni on April 11. The image showed wind shear pushing the bulk of clouds to the southeast of the center. Credit: NOAA/NASA Rapid Response Team

NASA satellite imagery showed that Tropical Cyclone Keni was being battered by vertical wind shear. NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite revealed that wind shear was pushing the clouds and storms associated with Keni to the southeast of the center.

Keni is in an environment where is strong, between 46 and 57 mph (40 and 50 knots/74 and 92 kph). Sea surface temperatures are also too cool to help maintain a tropical cyclone. A tropical cyclone needs temperatures as warm as 80 degrees Fahrenheit (26.6 degrees Celsius), and Keni is moving over waters only as warm as 25 degrees Celsius.

On April 11 the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured a visible image of Tropical Cyclone Keni as it continued moving south and away from Fiji in the Southern Pacific Ocean. The bulk of clouds were pushed east and south of the center of circulation. The image showed that Keni was asymmetric and elongated as northwesterly wind shear stretched the storm out. The image was created at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

At 5 a.m. EST (0900 UTC) on April 11, the center of Tropical Cyclone Keni was 540 nautical miles south-southeast of Niue near 29.5 degrees south latitude and 172.0 degrees east longitude. Keni was moving toward the southeast near 28.7 mph (25 knots/46.3 kph). Maximum sustained winds were near 75 mph (65 knots/120 kph) making Keni still a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale.

In the final bulletin on Keni, the Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) noted that Keni is expected to transition into an extra-tropical cyclone by the end of the day on April 11.

Explore further: GPM sees Keni following Tropical Cyclone Josie's track

Related Stories

GPM sees Keni following Tropical Cyclone Josie's track

April 10, 2018

Another tropical cyclone called Keni has formed in the South Pacific Ocean between Vanuatu and Fiji and the data from the Global Precipitation Measurement mission or GPM found heavy rainfall occurring in the new storm.

NASA's Aqua Satellite finds Dumazile sheared

March 7, 2018

Vertical wind shear is an adversary of tropical cyclones because it can blow them apart, and NASA's Aqua satellite found wind shear pushing Tropical Cyclone Dumazile's clouds south of its center.

Recommended for you

Understanding microbial competition for nitrogen

April 11, 2018

Nitrogen is a hot commodity in the surface ocean. Primary producers including phytoplankton and other microorganisms consume and transform it into organic molecules to build biomass, while others transform inorganic forms ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.