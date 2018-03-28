NASA satellite gets an eye-opening look at Super Typhoon Jelawat

March 30, 2018, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
NASA satellite gets an eye-opening look at Super Typhoon Jelawat
On March 30 at 12:12 a.m. EDT (0412 UTC) NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured a visible image of Super Typhoon Jelawat that clearly showed an eye had formed. Credit: NOAA/NASA Goddard Rapid Response Team

Satellite imagery showed that Tropical Cyclone Jelawat had developed an eye as it strengthened into a Super Typhoon.

On March 30, Jelawat was moving through the Philippine Sea. At 11 a.m. EST (1500 UTC) Jelawat was a hurricane with near 150 mph (130 knots/241 kph). The center of circulation was near 17.1 degrees north latitude and 139.5 degrees east longitude, approximately 384 nautical miles west-northwest of Andersen Air Force Base. Jelawat has tracked east-northeastward at 12.6 mph (11 knots/20.3 kph).

Super- is a term utilized by the U.S. Joint Typhoon Warning Center for typhoons that reach maximum sustained 1-minute surface winds of at least 130 knots/150 mph. This is the equivalent of a strong Saffir-Simpson category 4 or category 5 hurricane in the Atlantic basin or a category 5 severe tropical cyclone in the Australian basin.

On March 30 at 12:12 a.m. EDT (0412 UTC) the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured a visible image of Jelawat. The VIIRS image revealed an eye that is about 6 nautical miles wide surrounded by strong convective storms. The image was created at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) noted that by April 1, Jelawat is forecast "to move into an area of strong upper level westerly flow, which will result in increasing vertical wind shear and consequent steady weakening throughout the forecast period."

Explore further: Satellite finds southerly wind shear affecting Tropical Depression Jelawat

Related Stories

NASA eyes powerful Tropical Cyclone Marcus

March 22, 2018

While a Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale, NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed over Tropical Cyclone Marcus in the Southern Indian Ocean.

NASA sees Tropical Cyclone Nora become a hurricane

March 23, 2018

NASA satellite imagery showed that Tropical Cyclone Nora developed an eye as it strengthened into a hurricane north of Australia. NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite provided forecasters with a visible image of the storm, formerly ...

Recommended for you

NASA visualizes the dance of a melting snowflake

March 29, 2018

NASA has produced the first three-dimensional numerical model of melting snowflakes in the atmosphere. Developed by scientist Jussi Leinonen of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, the model provides ...

Is your Easter egg bad for the environment?

March 29, 2018

With Easter fast approaching, the thought of chocolate is probably on all our minds, but could the UK's love of chocolate be having a damaging effect on the environment?

Understanding the Earth under Hawaii

March 29, 2018

In the 1960s, some 50 years after German researcher Alfred Wegener proposed his continental drift hypothesis, the theory of plate tectonics gave scientists a unifying framework for describing the large-scale motion of the ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.