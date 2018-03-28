Intensifying Tropical Storm Jelawat evaluated by NASA's GPM satellite

March 29, 2018, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Intensifying Tropical Storm Jelawat evaluated by NASA's GPM satellite
GPM passed over the Northwestern Pacific Ocean and captured data on Jelawat on March 28, 2018 at 1:10 a.m. EDT (0510 UTC). GPM found a large intense feeder band wrapping around the eastern side of the tropical storm dropping rain at a rate of more than 264 mm (10.4 inches) per hour. Credit: NASA/JAXA, Hal Pierce

The Global Precipitation Measurement mission or GPM core observatory satellite flew almost directly above large intensifying tropical storm Jelawat and found strong storms generating very heavy rainfall.

GPM passed over the Northwestern Pacific Ocean and captured data on Jelawat on March 28, 2018 at 1:10 a.m. EDT (0510 UTC). GPM Rainfall measurements were derived from data collected by GPM's Microwave Imager (GMI) and Dual Frequency Precipitation Radar (DPR) instruments. These satellite instruments provided excellent coverage of Jelawat's precipitation. GPM's Radar (DPR Ku Band) swath included exceptionally powerful storms within a large intense feeder band that was wrapping around the eastern side of the tropical . GPM's DPR revealed that these strong convective storms were dropping rain at a rate of more than 264 mm (10.4 inches) per hour.

At NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, the GPM core observatory satellite's radar (DPR Ku Band) provided data that were used to create a 3-D view of Tropical Storm Jelawat's precipitation. GPM's radar probed convective storms in the large feeder band wrapping around the tropical storm's eastern side. GPM found that some of these powerful storms were reaching heights of almost 18 km (11.2 miles). GPM is a joint mission between NASA and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, JAXA.

GPM passed over the Northwestern Pacific Ocean and captured data on Jelawat on March 28, 2018 at 1:10 a.m. EDT (0510 UTC). GPM found a large intense feeder band wrapping around the eastern side of the tropical storm dropping rain at a rate of more than 264 mm (10.4 inches) per hour. Lower cloud heights are blue and taller storms are red. GPM found that some of these powerful storms were reaching heights of almost 18 km (11.2 miles). Credit: NASA/JAXA, Hal Pierce

On March 29 at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC), the Joint Typhoon Warning Center noted that Jelawat's maximum sustained winds intensified to 69 mph (60 knots/111 kph). It was centered near 15.4 degrees north latitude and 136.5 degrees east longitude. Tropical Storm Jelawat was located approximately 636 nautical miles south-southwest of Iwo To island, Japan. Jelawat was moving to the east at 5.7 mph (5 knots/9.2 kph).

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) predicts that Tropical Storm Jelawat will rapidly intensify and then begin weakening on March 31. Jelawat is predicted to become the first western Pacific Ocean typhoon of 2018. Favorable environmental conditions such as low vertical wind shear and warm sea surface temperatures are expected to aid in Jelawat's rapid intensification.

Explore further: NASA finds Tropical Storm Jelawat strengthening

Related Stories

NASA examines Tropical Cyclone Dumazile's flooding rainfall

March 6, 2018

Tropical cyclone Dumazile formed east of Madagascar on March 3, 2018 and brought soaking rainfall to Madagascar. The GPM or Global Precipitation Measurement mission core satellite obtained a look at the soaking Dumazile gave ...

Recommended for you

Is your Easter egg bad for the environment?

March 29, 2018

With Easter fast approaching, the thought of chocolate is probably on all our minds, but could the UK's love of chocolate be having a damaging effect on the environment?

NASA visualizes the dance of a melting snowflake

March 29, 2018

NASA has produced the first three-dimensional numerical model of melting snowflakes in the atmosphere. Developed by scientist Jussi Leinonen of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, the model provides ...

Understanding the Earth under Hawaii

March 29, 2018

In the 1960s, some 50 years after German researcher Alfred Wegener proposed his continental drift hypothesis, the theory of plate tectonics gave scientists a unifying framework for describing the large-scale motion of the ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.