Warnings were up for Hong Kong for Typhoon Mangkhut after landfall

September 18, 2018, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Warnings were up for Hong Kong for Typhoon Mangkhut after landfall
NASA's Aqua satellite provided a visible look at the storm on Sept. 16, 2018, on 2:20 a.m. EDT (0620 UTC) after it made landfall in China. The image showed the cloud-filled center of the storm over the coast. Credit: NASA/NRL

On Sunday, Sept. 16, Typhoon Mangkhut had made landfall in southern China and Hurricane signal #10 was still in force. NASA's Aqua satellite passed over the storm and captured an image that showed the storm after landfall.

A Red Alert, the most severe warning was issued by authorities in southern China.

At 5 a.m EDT (0900 UTC) on Sunday, Sept. 16, Mangkhut was centered near 21.6 north latitude and 113.6 east longitude, about 54 miles southwest of Hong Kong. Mangkhut was moving to the west-northwest at 17 knots and had maximum sustained winds 80 knots (92 mph/148 kph)

NASA's Aqua satellite provided a visible look at the storm on Sept. 16 on 2:20 a.m. EDT (0620 UTC) after it made landfall in China. The image showed the cloud-filled center of the storm over the coast. The storm brought surges as high as 3 meters (approx. 9 feet) around Hong Kong.

On Sunday evening, local time, Typhoon Mangkhut made landfall in southern China's Guangdong province,

After , the storm moved inland and continued to weaken, dropping very heavy rainfall.

Explore further: NASA sees dangerous Super Typhoon Mangkhut, eyeing the Philippines

Related Stories

NASA-NOAA satellite tracking Super Typhoon Mangkhut

September 11, 2018

Typhoon Mangkhut had already strengthened into a Super Typhoon when NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite grabbed a visible image of the storm in the Northwestern Pacific Ocean on Sept. 11. It is forecast to intensify even more.

NASA satellite analyzes powerful super Typhoon Mangkhut

September 13, 2018

NASA's Aqua satellite provided an infrared look at powerful Super Typhoon Mangkhut early on Sept. 13 that revealed a large eye surrounded by a large area of powerful storms. Mangkhut is a Category 5 storm.

NASA-NOAA satellite stares down Super Typhoon Mangkhut's eye

September 12, 2018

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed directly over Super Typhoon Mangkhut from space and stared down its almost 30 nautical-mile-wide eye to the waters of the Northwestern Pacific Ocean. Mangkhut is threatening the northern ...

Recommended for you

Paris climate targets could be exceeded sooner than expected

September 17, 2018

A new study has for the first time comprehensively accounted for permafrost carbon release when estimating emission budgets for climate targets. The results show that the world might be closer to exceeding the budget for ...

More ships and more clouds mean cooling in the Arctic

September 17, 2018

With sea ice in the Arctic melting at an alarming rate, opportunities for trans-Arctic shipping are opening up, and by mid-century ships will be able to sail right over the North Pole—something not previously possible for ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.