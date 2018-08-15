NASA sees Tropical Storm Rumbia off China's East Coast

The MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite obtained a visible light image of Tropical Storm Rumbia on Aug.16 at 1:25 a.m. EDT (0525 UTC) when it was off the coast of China. Credit: NASA/NRL Tropical Storm Rumbia was off the eastern coast of China when NASA's Aqua satellite passed over the storm on Aug. 16.

The Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite obtained a visible light image of Tropical Storm Rumbia on Aug.16 at 1:25 a.m. EDT (0525 UTC). The image showed large areas of storms in the northern and southern quadrants.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center noted that Rumbia had maximum sustained winds near 40 knots (46 mph/74 kph) at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC) on Aug. 16. It was centered near 20.5 degrees north latitude and 122.6 degrees east longitude, about 103 nautical miles east-southeast of Shanghai, China. Rumbia was moving west and is forecast to make landfall near Shanghai around 8 p.m. EDT on Aug. 16 (0000 UTC on Aug. 17).

China's National Meteorological Center continued to issue yellow warning of typhoon at 6:00 a.m. on August 16. It is expected to make landfall along the coast from Taizhou, Zhejiang to Shanghai.

