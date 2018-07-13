NASA finds Tropical Depression 13W hugging southeastern coast

NASA's Aqua satellite caught this visible light image of an elongated Tropical Depression 13W along the southeastern coast of China on July 23 at 12:35 a.m. EDT (0435 UTC). It was located just north of Taiwan. Credit: NASA/NRL Tropical Depression 13W formed on July 22 and the next day, NASA's Aqua satellite captured an image of the storm hugging the coast of southeastern China.

At 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC) the Joint Typhoon Warning Center or JTWC issued their final bulletin on 13W. JTWC noted that Tropical Depression 13W had maximum sustained winds near 25 knots (28.7 mph/46.3 kph). It was located near 30.8 degrees north latitude and 122.9 degrees east longitude, about 308 nautical miles north-northeast of Taipei, Taiwan. 13W continued moving north at 19 knots (21.8 mph/35.2 kph).

The JTWC forecast calls for 13W to move north and parallel the east coast of China, before dissipating to the west of the Korean peninsula.

