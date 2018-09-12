NASA satellite analyzes powerful super Typhoon Mangkhut

September 13, 2018, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
NASA satellite analyzes powerful super Typhoon Mangkhut
At 9:35 a.m. EDT (1335 UTC) on Sept. 13, the MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite looked at Super Typhoon Mangkhut in infrared light as it was approaching the Philippines. MODIS found coldest cloud top temperatures around the eye, as cold as or colder than minus 80 degrees (yellow) Fahrenheit (minus 112 degrees Celsius). Surrounding the eye were thick rings of powerful storms with cloud tops as cold as or colder than minus 70 degrees (red) Fahrenheit (minus 56.6 degrees Celsius). Credit: NASA/NRL

NASA's Aqua satellite provided an infrared look at powerful Super Typhoon Mangkhut early on Sept. 13 that revealed a large eye surrounded by a large area of powerful storms. Mangkhut is a Category 5 storm.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center noted that "animated enhanced infrared satellite imagery shows deepening or strengthening convection (rising air that forms the thunderstorms that make up a tropical cyclone) with colder cloud tops." Colder cloud tops mean that the uplift of air has strengthened and pushed cloud tops higher in the troposphere. The higher and colder the cloud top, the stronger the and the greater potential for heavier rainfall.

At 9:35 a.m. EDT (1335 UTC) on Sept. 13, the MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite looked at Typhoon Mangkhut in infrared light as it was approaching the Philippines. MODIS saw that Mangkhut has a 27 nautical-mile-wide eye.

MODIS also found coldest cloud top temperatures around the eye, as cold as or colder than minus 80 degrees Fahrenheit (F)/minus 112 degrees Celsius (C). Surrounding the eye were thick rings of powerful storms with cloud tops as cold as or colder than minus 70F (minus 56.6C).

NASA research has found that cloud top temperatures as cold as or colder than the 70F/56.6C threshold have the capability to generate heavy rainfall.

At 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC), the center of Super Typhoon Mangkhut was located near latitude 15.2 degrees north and longitude 128.4 degrees west. That's about 465 miles east of Manila, Philippines. Super Typhoon Mangkhut was moving toward the west-northwest. Mangkhut's maximum sustained winds were near 167 mph (145 knots/268 kph) with higher gusts. Mangkhut is a Category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale.

Mangkhut is forecast to make landfall along the northeast coast of Luzon, Philippines around 5 p.m. EDT (2100 UTC) on Sept. 14. Warnings are already in effect.

Explore further: NASA-NOAA satellite tracking Super Typhoon Mangkhut

Related Stories

NASA-NOAA satellite tracking Super Typhoon Mangkhut

September 11, 2018

Typhoon Mangkhut had already strengthened into a Super Typhoon when NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite grabbed a visible image of the storm in the Northwestern Pacific Ocean on Sept. 11. It is forecast to intensify even more.

NASA-NOAA satellite stares down Super Typhoon Mangkhut's eye

September 12, 2018

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed directly over Super Typhoon Mangkhut from space and stared down its almost 30 nautical-mile-wide eye to the waters of the Northwestern Pacific Ocean. Mangkhut is threatening the northern ...

NASA sees landfall of Tropical Storm Jebi

September 4, 2018

When NASA's Aqua satellite passed over Tropical Storm Jebi on Sept. 4 at 12:17 a.m. EDT (417 UTC) it had made landfall in southeastern Japan. The Atmospheric Infrared Sounder or AIRS instrument analyzed the storm in infrared ...

NASA finds Super Typhoon Jebi undergoing eyewall replacement

August 31, 2018

The tropical cyclone known as Jebi has intensified into a super typhoon and NASA's Terra satellite found it was undergoing eyewall replacement. Terra found powerful storms around the 15 nautical-mile wide eye in this Category ...

Recommended for you

End of Colombia conflict may bring new threats to ecosystems

September 12, 2018

More than 50 years of internal conflict in Colombia have left behind roughly 8 million victims, including 220,000 dead. Now the country is in the midst of a tenuous ceasefire, thanks to a November 2016 peace treaty between ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.