Can you evolve while being robust?

September 11, 2018, Institute of Science and Technology Austria
Can you evolve while being robust?
Claudia Igler, PhD student in Calin Guet's group at IST Austria Credit: (c) by IST Austria, 2018

It was long thought that DNA, together with the genes encoded in it, determined genetic destiny. But equally important is coordinating when genes are turned on and off. In fact, the regulation of gene expression defines life by allowing organisms to react to their surroundings rather than being static automatons. As even the smallest organisms like bacteria have many genes, coordinating their expression is done by a dedicated set of proteins, which bind specific sites in the DNA (called 'promoters') in order to turn genes on or off. Each such pairing between a protein and its associated promoter constitutes one of many connections in the organismal gene regulatory network. Gene regulatory networks are intricately tuned, so how can they evolve and change?

In a study published today in Nature Ecology and Evolution, a team of researchers at the Institute of Science and Technology Austria (IST Austria), including co-first authors Claudia Igler (Ph.D. student in Calin Guet's group) and Mato Lagator (Postdoc in the Guet group), as well as Calin Guet, Gašper Tkačik and Jonathan Bollback (University of Liverpool), describes how individual regulatory connections can change over time.

Usually, gene regulatory networks are studied at the global level, with researchers seeking to understand how the properties of the network as a whole determine its evolution. However, Igler and her team decided to study network evolution from the local perspective in order to understand how connections in the network change. To do so, they used two DNA-binding proteins and their associated promoters. These proteins are called repressors, as their binding to DNA inhibits .

The researchers then introduced mutations into the promoters and observed how these changes affected the binding of repressors. Repressors can react to changes in two ways, Igler says: "A repressor can be robust, meaning that mutations do not affect it much since it maintains binding to a despite the mutations. Alternatively, a repressor can be evolvable, which means that it readily responds to mutations by acquiring binding to new promoters. These two responses to mutations seem to be, by definition, mutually exclusive—a protein that is more robust to mutations ought to respond to mutations less, and should hence be less evolvable."

But, as is often the case, biology is full of surprises. Comparing the two repressors, the researchers found that the more robust acquired binding to new promoters more readily.

By developing a biophysical model based on the thermodynamics of protein-DNA binding, the researchers were not only able to explain their surprising observations, but could generalize their findings, as Igler describes: "How repressors react to in their binding sites indicates how they can function within the regulatory network. One group of repressors, the local ones, are very specific—they bind only to a handful of promoters and do not acquire new binding easily. Another group of repressors, the global ones, is promiscuous and keeps on binding to their promoter even when it is heavily mutated, while also easily starting to bind new sites."

Explore further: More complex biological systems evolve more freely

More information: Evolutionary potential of transcription factors for gene regulatory rewiring, Nature Ecology and Evolution (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41559-018-0651-y , https://www.nature.com/articles/s41559-018-0651-y

Related Stories

More complex biological systems evolve more freely

December 20, 2017

Our genes (aka. the genotype) determine our characteristics (aka. the phenotype). Evolution acts on changes in the phenotype, which occur when mutations change the underlying genotype. But what changes to the phenotype can ...

Study: How life generates new forms

April 9, 2018

When organisms change during the course of evolution, often what drives new forms is not genes themselves, but gene regulation —what turns genes on and off. A new study identifies the kind of gene regulation most likely ...

Global crosstalk limits gene regulation

August 12, 2016

Scientists at the interface of biophysics, evolutionary biology and systems biology develop new framework to analyze effects of global crosstalk on gene regulation | interdisciplinary collaboration between three IST Austria ...

The TALE of new tools to study gene regulation

July 1, 2013

In nearly every organism's genome, scattered between genes that encode proteins, long regulatory regions stretch across expanses of DNA. Understanding what role these so-called enhancer regions play in controlling the activation ...

Recommended for you

Can you evolve while being robust?

September 11, 2018

It was long thought that DNA, together with the genes encoded in it, determined genetic destiny. But equally important is coordinating when genes are turned on and off. In fact, the regulation of gene expression defines life ...

Aquafarmers on the front lines

September 10, 2018

Many of the world's future farmers will likely be farming oceans, as aquaculture—the cultivation of fish and other aquatic species—continues its expansion as the fastest growing food sector. New research shows that in ...

Jumping genes drive sex chromosome changes in strawberries

September 10, 2018

The transfer of gene cassettes across generations of strawberry plants has been shown to drive changes in sex chromosomes, according to a team led by a researcher from the University of Pittsburgh Department of Biological ...

First interactive model of human cell division

September 10, 2018

Mitosis—how one cell divides and becomes two—is one of the fundamental processes of life. Researchers at EMBL have now produced the first interactive map of proteins that make our cells divide, allowing users to track ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.