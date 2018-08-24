Scientists cast new light on molecular behaviour

August 28, 2018, Heriot-Watt University
molecule
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Scientists at Heriot-Watt University have developed a new experiment that has revealed never-before-seen molecular behaviour.

A team of researchers led by Professor Matt Costen from the Institute of Chemical Sciences (ICS), have successfully made one of the most insightful tests of molecular forces ever performed.

Their findings are expected to lead to better predictions of what happens when collide and how energy is distributed.

Dr. Tom Sharples from the project team said: "This is a ground-breaking method, and one which allows us to gain a better understanding of molecular science. Molecular collisions are a fundamental process in nature: chemical reactions between molecules cannot happen without them coming into close contact with each other, and collisions are a key mechanism by which energy is dispersed in a system. Modelling high energy environments like flames and plasmas therefore relies on having highly-accurate models of individual molecular collisions."

The experiments specifically study collisions between molecules in jets of gases called . Through this process, scientists are able to accurately measure how the molecules are deflected, telling them about the forces acting between the molecules. Looking deeper, the team from ICS used laser radiation to force one of the sets of molecules to rotate in a particular direction. Once these molecules had collided, a second laser was used to observe what happens to the direction of rotation during the collision, a detail which is uniquely sensitive to the way molecules dance around one another as they collide.

Professor Matt Costen explained: "In principle, this methodology could be applied to many different collision systems, including ones in which reactions occur.

"We expect that it will be used to provide the most detailed insights into how molecules behave when they encounter one another. This will in turn improve our models of how chemistry happens on the molecular scale, which will make us better able to predict and control what happens during a chemical reaction."

The findings were published yesterday in Nature Chemistry.

Explore further: Molecular collisions now imaged better than ever

More information: Thomas R. Sharples et al. Non-intuitive rotational reorientation in collisions of NO(A 2Σ+) with Ne from direct measurement of a four-vector correlation, Nature Chemistry (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41557-018-0121-9

Related Stories

Molecular collisions now imaged better than ever

February 12, 2014

Molecular physicists from Radboud University Nijmegen have produced images of the changes in direction of colliding nitrogen monoxide molecules (NO) with unprecedented sharpness. By combining a Stark decelerator with advanced ...

Computing power solves molecular mystery

July 24, 2018

Chemical reactions take place around us all the time—in the air we breathe, the water we drink, and in the factories that make products we use in everyday life. And those reactions are unexpectedly fast. Given optimal conditions, ...

Comparing the chemistry of water isomers

May 29, 2018

Water molecules exist in two different forms with almost identical physical properties. For the first time, researchers have succeeded in separating the two forms to show that they can exhibit different chemical reactivities. ...

Chemistry in a trillionth of a second

January 30, 2015

Chemists at the University of Bristol, in collaboration with colleagues at the Central Laser Facility at the Rutherford Appleton Laboratory (RAL) and Heriot-Watt University (HWU), can now follow chemical reactions in liquids ...

Recommended for you

Measuring the tension of a cell with a molecule

August 27, 2018

The volume of cells can vary dramatically. Similarly to an inflating balloon, the volume increase of growing cells pushes on the plasma membrane—the lipid envelope that surrounds the cell. This "turgor" pressure increases ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.