Global study shows demersal fishing affects ocean floor carbon storage
Scientists are growing increasingly concerned about the impact demersal fishing is having on climate change and the preservation of organic carbon stored in the seabed.
Earth Sciences
Sep 5, 2024
A country's financial health is rated more highly when its finance minister knows top executives in credit ratings agencies, new research led by Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh suggests.
Economics & Business
Jul 2, 2024
A new study highlighting the risks encountered by food delivery couriers reveals a majority feel 'unsafe' when at work with every woman surveyed having experienced sexual harassment or abuse.
Social Sciences
May 7, 2024
In the shadowy world of counterfeit alcoholic spirit production, where profits soar and brands are exploited, the true extent of this illegal market remains shrouded.
Analytical Chemistry
May 2, 2024
A new type of porous material that can store carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases has been developed by a team of scientists jointly led by Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Analytical Chemistry
Apr 29, 2024
New research led by Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, Scotland, suggests that international sailing events should try to reduce the underwater noise they create to avoid impacting marine wildlife.
Plants & Animals
Apr 16, 2024
Scientists at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, Scotland, have found a powerful new way to program optical circuits that are critical to the delivery of future technologies such as unhackable communications networks and ...
Optics & Photonics
Jan 19, 2024
A 10,000-strong Facebook group has helped Heriot-Watt scientists document the whales, porpoises, dolphins and seals that visit the Firth of Forth.
Ecology
Apr 26, 2023
The COVID-19 pandemic created an explosion in the use of disposable face masks around the globe. This added to the already significant amount of PPE waste generated by hospitals and in other medical settings.
Polymers
Apr 24, 2023
Unearthed video footage from 2019 shows a pilot whale expelling its placenta in Yell Sound, Shetland.
Plants & Animals
Apr 13, 2023
