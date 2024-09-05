Heriot-Watt University is a teaching and research university based in Edinburgh, established in 1821 as the world's first Mechanics' Institute. The eighth oldest higher education institution in the United Kingdom, it has been a university by Royal Charter since 1966. It has branch campuses in the Scottish Borders, Orkney and Dubai, and announced plans to open a campus in Malaysia in November 2011. Heriot-Watt is known for the strong prospects of its students, with 80% in graduate-level jobs six months after leaving the institution. It came 29th in the UK in the 2011 National Student Survey, and saw the largest increase in UK applicants of any UK university for the 2013 academic session. It also has a strong research profile, with over 50% of its submitted research results considered internationally excellent in the 2008 Research Assessment Exercise. In 2011, Heriot-Watt was named as the Sunday Times Scottish University of the Year 2011-2012, with the paper emphasising the employability of the institution's graduates. In 2012 it was ranked 5th in Scotland by the Complete University Guide and 20th in the United Kingdom by the Guardian University League Table.

Address Riccarton, Edinburgh, Edinburgh, United Kingdom Website http://www.hw.ac.uk/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Heriot-Watt_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed