NASA sees a 50 mile wide eye in Typhoon Soulik

August 21, 2018, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
NASA sees a 50 mile wide eye in Typhoon Soulik
On Aug. 21 at 12:00 a.m. EDT (0400 UTC) the AIRS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite showed very strong thunderstorms (purple) as cold as or colder than minus 63 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 53 Celsius) surrounding Typhoon Soulik's 50 mile wide eye. Credit: NASA JPL, Heidar Thrastarson

NASA's Aqua satellite provided forecasters with a look at Typhoon Soulik's cloud top temperatures and 50 nautical-mile wide eye as it passed overhead on Aug. 21.

The Atmospheric Infrared Sounder or AIRS instrument observed Typhoon Soulik in which measures cloud top temperatures. The colder the cloud top, the higher it extends in the troposphere. High cloud tops indicate powerful uplift of air in the storm.

Enhanced infrared satellite imagery showed very strong thunderstorms as cold as or colder than minus 63 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 53 Celsius) surrounding Typhoon Soulik's 50 mile wide eye. Imagery also showed spiral banding of thunderstorms wrapping around the eye with a partially eroded eye wall in the western side. A microwave image depicts a symmetric system with a well-defined microwave eye feature, which supports the initial position with good confidence.

On Aug. 21 at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC) Joint Typhoon Warning Center or JTWC noted Typhoon Soulik was located approximately 194 nautical miles north-northeast of Kadena Air Base, has tracked northwestward at 15 mph (13 knots/24 kph). Maximum sustained winds were near 109 mph (95 knots/176 kph).

JTWC said Soulik will slowly weaken before turning north and making landfall near Seoul, South Korea.

NASA sees a 50 mile wide eye in Typhoon Soulik
On Aug. 21 at 12:00 a.m. EDT (0400 UTC) the AIRS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite passed over the Northwestern Pacific Ocean and saw Typhoon Soulik's 50 mile wide eye and Typhoon Cimaron to the southeast. Credit: NASA JPL, Heidar Thrastarson

Explore further: Infrared NASA imagery shows Tropical Storm Soulik strengthening

Related Stories

NASA analyzes Typhoon Soulik's water vapor

August 17, 2018

NASA's Terra satellite looked at water vapor and cloud top temperatures when it passed over the recently strengthened Typhoon Soulik in the Northwestern Pacific Ocean.

NASA sees a well-organized typhoon Maria

July 9, 2018

Maria appeared as a well-organized storm on infrared NASA satellite imagery on July 9. Maria has fluctuated between typhoon and super typhoon strength and was a typhoon when NASA's Aqua satellite passed overhead.

Recommended for you

Ecosystems are getting greener in the Arctic

August 21, 2018

In recent decades, scientists have noted a surge in Arctic plant growth as a symptom of climate change. But without observations showing exactly when and where vegetation has bloomed as the world's coldest areas warm, it's ...

What's behind the retreating kelps and expanding corals?

August 21, 2018

Climate change and other external forces are causing rapid marine community shifts in Japan's coastal ecosystems. Better understanding of species distribution dynamics, as driven by these factors, can improve conservation ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.