NASA sees a well-organized typhoon Maria

July 9, 2018, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
NASA sees a well-organized typhoon Maria
NASA's Aqua satellite passed over Typhoon Maria on July 9 at 2:29 a.m. EDT (0629 UTC) and found coldest cloud top temperatures (purple) around the storm's 30 nautical mile wide eye. Credit: NASA JPL/Heidar Thrastarson

Maria appeared as a well-organized storm on infrared NASA satellite imagery on July 9. Maria has fluctuated between typhoon and super typhoon strength and was a typhoon when NASA's Aqua satellite passed overhead.

On July 7, Maria was at status. On July 8, Maria regained super typhoon status as it continued tracking over the open waters of the Northwestern Pacific Ocean. On July 9, Maria weakened again and was classified as a typhoon.

NASA's Aqua satellite passed over Maria on July 9 at 2:29 a.m. EDT (0629 UTC) and analyzed the storm in . Infrared light provides data and that's important when trying to understand how strong storms can be. The higher the cloud tops, the colder and the stronger they are.

AIRS found coldest cloud top temperatures in a wide and powerful band of thunderstorms around the storm's 30 nautical-mile-wide eye. Those temperatures were as cold as minus 63 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 53 degrees Celsius). Storms with cloud top temperatures that cold have the capability to produce heavy rainfall.

On July 9 at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC), Maria's maximum sustained winds were near 143.8 mph (125 knots/231.5 kph). Maria was centered near 23.2 degrees north latitude and 129.5 degrees east longitude, about 255 nautical miles south-southeast of Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan. Maria was moving to the west-northwest at 17.2 mph (15 knots/27.7 kph).

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center forecast predicts Maria will maintain typhoon status and continue moving on a west-northwesterly track over the next several days. Maria is forecast to pass between the Japan islands of Okinawa and Ishigaki Island, then just north of Taiwan and make landfall in southeastern China on July 11.

Explore further: Aqua Satellite zooms into Super Typhoon Maria's tiny eye

Related Stories

Suomi NPP sees Typhoon Maria affecting Guam

July 5, 2018

The Pacific island of Guam continued to experience the effects of Typhoon Maria on July 5 as NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite showed a large band of storms over the island.

NASA finds Tropical Cyclone Fakir weakening

April 25, 2018

Infrared imagery from NASA's Aqua satellite revealed that Tropical Cyclone Fakir was getting weaker as it moved through the Southern Indian Ocean. The Joint Typhoon Warning Center issued their final bulletin on the system.

Recommended for you

Scientists discover the world's oldest colors

July 9, 2018

Scientists from The Australian National University (ANU) and overseas have discovered the oldest colours in the geological record, 1.1 billion-year-old bright pink pigments extracted from rocks deep beneath the Sahara desert ...

Study finds link between river outflow and coastal sea level

July 9, 2018

Sea levels in coastal areas can be affected by a number of factors: tides, winds, waves, and even barometric pressure all play a role in the ebb and flow of the ocean. For the first time, however, a new study led by the Woods ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.