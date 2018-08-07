NASA sees major Hurricane Hector moving south of Hawaii

August 8, 2018 by Rob Gutro, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
NASA sees major Hurricane Hector moving south of Hawaii
On Aug. 8 at 7:450 a.m. EDT (1145 UTC) NASA's Aqua satellite found coldest temperatures of strongest thunderstorms (yellow) in Hurricane Hector were as cold as or colder than minus 80 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 62.2 Celsius). Hawaii is seen top left. Credit: NRL/NASA

Hurricane Hector maintained its major hurricane status on Aug. 8 as NASA's Aqua satellite passed overhead. Infrared data from NASA's Aqua satellite provided forecasters with cloud top temperatures in Hector so they could pinpoint the strongest part of the storm.

NOAA's Central Pacific Hurricane Center (CPHC) noted today, Aug. 8 that a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Hawaii County. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area later today.

On Aug. 8 at 7:45 a.m. EDT (1145 UTC) the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite analyzed Hurricane Hector's cloud top temperatures in infrared light. MODIS found cloud top temperatures of the strongest thunderstorms were as cold as or colder than minus 80 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 62.2 Celsius) around the center. Cloud top temperatures that cold indicate strong storms that have the capability to create heavy rain.

At 11 a.m. EDT (5 a.m. HST/1500 UTC), the center of Hurricane Hector was located near latitude 16.4 degrees north and longitude 153.9 degrees west. That's about 240 miles (390 km) south-southeast of Hilo, Hawaii. Hector is moving toward the west near 16 mph (26 kph), and this motion is expected to continue through Thursday night, Aug. 9.

Maximum sustained winds are near 125 mph (205 kph) with higher gusts. Hector is a category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some slight weakening is forecast during the next couple of days. However, Hector will likely remain a through Thursday night. The estimated minimum central pressure is 956 millibars.

The CPHC noted swells and tropical storm conditions would affect the Big Island today, Aug. 8. CPHC said "Swells generated by Hector will likely produce large and dangerous surf along southeast and east facing shores of the Big Island today. Large surf is also expected along east facing shores of Maui. Tropical storm conditions are expected across portions of the Big Island later today as the core of Hector passes to the south. The strongest winds are expected down the slope of the mountains, across elevated terrain, over headlands, and through gaps."

Interests on Johnston Island should monitor the progress of Hector.

Explore further: Hector weakens but remains Category 4 Hurricane

Related Stories

Hector weakens but remains Category 4 Hurricane

August 7, 2018

Hurricane Hector has weakened slightly but still remains a robust Category Four storm at present. At 500 AM HST (1500 UTC), the center of Hurricane Hector was located near latitude 16.1 North, longitude 147.8 West. Hector ...

NASA finds a compact center in Hurricane Hector

August 3, 2018

Hurricane Hector has a small, tight center surrounded by strong storms. Infrared satellite imagery provides temperature data, and when NASA's Aqua satellite passed over Hector the coldest cloud tops circling the center were ...

NASA data shows Tropical Storm John intensifying

August 6, 2018

Tropical Storm John formed quickly off the coast of southwestern Mexico around the same time as Ileana, which is just east of John. Infrared data from NASA's Aqua satellite provided forecasters with temperature data that ...

Recommended for you

There and back again: Mantle xenon has a story to tell

August 8, 2018

The Earth has been through a lot of changes in its 4.5 billion year history, including a shift to start incorporating and retaining volatile compounds from the atmosphere in the mantle before spewing them out again through ...

The value of seagrass in securing a sustainable planet

August 8, 2018

Researchers believe that improving knowledge of how seagrasses are important for biodiversity, fisheries and our global carbon cycle in turn needs to be reflected with greater protection for these sensitive habitats.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.