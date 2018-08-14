NASA catches formation of fifth Atlantic depression

August 15, 2018, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
NASA catches formation of fifth Atlantic depression
On Aug. 15, 2018, NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite flew over newly formed Tropical Depression 05L in the Central North Atlantic Ocean. Credit: NASA/NOAA Worldview

The fifth tropical cyclone of the North Atlantic Ocean season formed on Aug. 15, as NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite flew overhead.

Like its predecessor Tropical Storm Debby, Sub-Tropical Depression 05L (5) formed in the north central Atlantic Ocean.

On Aug. 15, the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured a visible image of Tropical Depression 5 that showed a large storm. Most of the convection and clouds appeared east of center and there was a large band of thunderstorms extending to the south.

At 5 a.m. EDT (0900 UTC), the center of Subtropical Depression Five was located near latitude degrees 37.6 north and longitude 45.6 degrees west. That's 1,015 miles (1,630 km) west of the Azores. The subtropical depression is moving toward the north near 5 mph (7 kph), and this general motion with a slight increase in forward speed is expected today. A faster northeastward motion is forecast to occur on Thursday and Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 kph) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next day or so, and the subtropical depression is expected to become a later today.

Explore further: NASA finds wind shear battering Tropical Depression 16W

Related Stories

Recommended for you

Glacier depth affects plankton blooms off Greenland

August 15, 2018

The unusual timing of highly productive summer plankton blooms off Greenland indicates a connection between increasing amounts of meltwater and nutrients in these coastal waters. In a new study published today in the international ...

When viruses infect phytoplankton, it can change the clouds

August 15, 2018

Microscopic plant-like organisms called phytoplankton are known to support the diversity of life in the ocean. Scientists in Israel now report that one species, Emiliania huxleyi, and a virus closely associated with it, might ...

2018-2022 expected to be abnormally hot years

August 14, 2018

This summer's worldwide heatwave makes 2018 a particularly hot year. And the next few years will be similar, according to a study led by Florian Sévellec, a CNRS researcher at the Laboratory for Ocean Physics and Remote ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.