NASA satellite finds Jongdari a Tropical Depression

August 1, 2018, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
NASA satellite finds Jongdari a Tropical Depression
On Aug.1 at 1:30 a.m. EDT (0530 UTC) NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured visible image of Jongdari over the Northwestern Pacific Ocean. Convection was diminishing over the low level center of circulation and in the band of thunderstorms south of the center. Credit: NOAA/NASA/NRL

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite found Tropical Depression Jongdari was still being battered by wind shear.

On Aug. 1 at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC), the Joint Typhoon Warning Center, or JTWC, noted that Tropical Depression Jongdari was located near 28.8 degrees north latitude and 126.5 degrees east longitude, about 152 nautical miles north-northwest of Kadena Air Base, Japan. 16W had maximum sustained winds near 30 knots (34.5 mph/55.5 kph). It was moving to the south-southwest.

On Aug. 1 at 1:30 a.m. EDT (0530 UTC) the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured visible image of Jongdari over the Northwestern Pacific Ocean. Convection was diminishing over the low level center of circulation and in the band of thunderstorms south of the center.

The JTWC expects Jongdari to maintain status as it moves toward China. A landfall south of Shanghai is expected on early on Aug. 3.

Explore further: NASA sees Tropical Depression Jongdari stretched out

Related Stories

Tropical Storm Jongdari gearing up to become a Typhoon

July 26, 2018

NOAA/NASA's Suomi NPP satellite provided a visible look at Tropical Storm Jongdari in the Northwestern Pacific Ocean on July 26. The storm is increasing its organization and will most likely become a typhoon within the day.

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.