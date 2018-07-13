Tropical Storm Jongdari more organized in NASA's Terra satellite imagery

July 25, 2018, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Tropical Storm Jongdari more organized in NASA's Terra satellite imagery
NASA's Terra satellite provided a visible look at Tropical Storm Jongdari in the Northwestern Pacific Ocean on July 25. The storm appeared more organized with bands of thunderstorms wrapping into the center, and a thick band northeast of the center. Credit: NASA

Tropical Storm Jongdari appeared much more organized in visible imagery from NASA's Terra satellite when passed over the Northwestern Pacific Ocean.

Tropical Depression 15W strengthened into a tropical on July 24 at 5 p.m. EDT (2100 UTC) and was renamed "Jongdari."

On July 25, the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Terra satellite obtained a visible image of Tropical Storm Jongdari. The storm appeared more organized with bands of thunderstorms wrapping into the center, and a thick band northeast of the center. Infrared also showed a consolidating system with deep convective banding wrapping into a defined low-level circulation center. Microwave imagery has already revealed an eye feature.

On July 25, 2018 at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC) Tropical Storm Jongdari was located near 22.2 degrees north latitude and 138.7 degrees east longitude, about 268 miles north-northeast of Iwo To Island, Japan. It was moving to the north-northeast at 6 knots (6.9 mph/11.1 kph) and had maximum sustained winds near 45 knots (51.7 mph/83.3 kph).

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center forecast noted that Jongdari will continue moving in a northerly direction and strengthen into a typhoon over the next couple of days. Jongdari is forecast to make landfall just south of Tokyo on July 28.

Explore further: NASA finds an ill-defined Tropical Depression 15W getting organized

Related Stories

NASA finds tropical storm Wukong's comma shape

July 23, 2018

Tropical Depression 14W formed on July 22 and the next day, NASA's Aqua satellite captured an image of the storm that had strengthened into a tropical storm and taken on a comma shape.

Aqua satellite sees Tropical Depression Gaemi exit Taiwan

June 15, 2018

Tropical Depression Gaemi moved through Taiwan and was tracking to the northeast in the Northwestern Pacific Ocean on June 15. NASA's Aqua satellite provided a visible image of the storm that showed it as an elongated system.

Recommended for you

Soil bugs munch on plastics

July 25, 2018

The world is drowning in a flood of plastic. Eight million tons of plastic end up in the oceans every year. Agricultural soils are also threatened by plastic pollution. Farmers around the world apply enormous amounts of polyethylene ...

The blueprint for El Nino diversity

July 25, 2018

A new research study, published this week by an international team of climate scientists in the journal Nature, isolates key mechanisms that cause El Niño events to differ. The team found that the complexity and irregular ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.