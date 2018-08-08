Laziness led to extinction of Homo erectus

August 10, 2018 by Aaron Walker, Australian National University
Dr Ceri Shipton on site at Saffaqah in central Saudi Arabia. Credit: ANU

New archaeological research from The Australian National University (ANU) has found that Homo erectus, an extinct species of primitive humans, went extinct in part because they were 'lazy'.

An archaeological excavation of ancient human populations in the Arabian Peninsula during the Early Stone Age, found that Homo erectus used 'least-effort strategies' for making and collecting resources.

This 'laziness' paired with an inability to adapt to a changing climate likely played a role in the species going extinct, according to lead researcher Dr. Ceri Shipton of the ANU School of Culture, History and Language.

"They really don't seem to have been pushing themselves," Dr. Shipton said.

"I don't get the sense they were explorers looking over the horizon. They didn't have that same sense of wonder that we have."

Dr. Shipton said this was evident in the way the species made their and collected resources.

"To make their stone tools they would use whatever rocks they could find lying around their camp, which were mostly of comparatively low quality to what later stone tool makers used," he said.

"At the site we looked at there was a big rocky outcrop of quality stone just a short distance away up a small hill.

"But rather than walk up the hill they would just use whatever bits had rolled down and were lying at the bottom.

"When we looked at the rocky outcrop there were no signs of any activity, no artefacts and no quarrying of the stone.

"They knew it was there, but because they had enough adequate resources they seem to have thought, 'why bother?'".

This is in contrast to the stone tool makers of later periods, including early Homo sapiens and Neanderthals, who were climbing mountains to find good quality and transporting it over long distances.

Dr. Shipton said a failure to progress technologically, as their environment dried out into a desert, also contributed to the population's demise.

"Not only were they lazy, but they were also very conservative," Dr. Shipton said.

"The sediment samples showed the environment around them was changing, but they were doing the exact same things with their tools.

"There was no progression at all, and their tools are never very far from these now dry river beds. I think in the end the environment just got too dry for them."

The excavation and survey work was undertaken in 2014 at the site of Saffaqah near Dawadmi in central Saudi Arabia.

The research has been published in a paper for the PLoS One scientific journal.

Explore further: Stone tools in India suggest earlier human exit from Africa

More information: Ceri Shipton et al. Acheulean technology and landscape use at Dawadmi, central Arabia, PLOS ONE (2018). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0200497

tekram
not rated yet 2 hours ago
"Not only were they lazy, but they were also very conservative," Dr. Shipton said.

Ouch.
Anonym216579
3 / 5 (2) 2 hours ago
Or wait, maybe they never existed in the first place. Every single supposed skeleton or remains that have been found have been proven to be other known species, completely unrelated to humans. Its amazing how much time and energy is wasted trying to perpetuate this scam.
antigoracle
3 / 5 (2) 2 hours ago
This has to be one of the dumbest piece of tripe I've ever seen on physorg.
When you haven't a clue, just invoke the climate change bogey, that will get the ignorant on your side.
Applying 'least-effort strategies', is not being lazy, but rather quite intelligent, especially if your resources i.e. food, is limited.
zz5555
1 / 5 (1) 2 hours ago
Or wait, maybe they never existed in the first place. Every single supposed skeleton or remains that have been found have been proven to be other known species, completely unrelated to humans.

You seem to be confused. H. erectus seems to be the term used if H. erectus and H. ergaster are the same species. Regardless, they're both ancestors of humans. You're not a creationist, are you?
dsylvan
not rated yet 1 hour ago
I guess it makes sense that archaeology would be most prone to anthropocentric bias--being so close to home as it were.
elevyn_11_
not rated yet 1 hour ago
lol erectus

