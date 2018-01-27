Stone tools in India suggest earlier human exit from Africa

January 31, 2018 by Malcolm Ritter
Some typical artefacts from Middle Palaeolithic cultural phases at Attirampakkam. Credit: Sharma Centre for Heritage Education, India

Just a week after scientists reported evidence that our species left Africa earlier than we thought, another discovery is suggesting the date might be pushed back further.

Homo sapiens arose in Africa at least 300,000 years ago and left to colonize the globe. Scientists think there were several dispersals from Africa, not all equally successful. Last week's report of a showed some members of our had reached Israel by 177,000 to 194,000 years ago.

Now comes a discovery in India of stone tools, showing a style that has been associated elsewhere with our species. They were fashioned from 385,000 years ago to 172,000 years ago, showing evidence of continuity and development over that time. That starting point is a lot earlier than scientists generally think Homo sapiens left Africa.

This tool style has also been attributed to Neanderthals and possibly other species. So it's impossible to say whether the tools were made by Homo sapiens or some evolutionary cousin, say researchers who reported the finding Wednesday in the journal Nature .

"We are very cautious on this point" because no human fossils were found with the tools, several authors added in a statement.

It's not clear how much the tool development reflects arrival of populations or ideas from outside India, versus being more of a local development, said one author, Shanti Pappu of the Sharma Centre for Heritage Education in Chennai, India.

Middle Palaeolithic artefacts emerging during excavation at Attirampakkam. Credit: Sharma Centre for Heritage Education, India

The tool-making style was a change from older found at the site, featuring a shift to smaller flakes, for example.

Michael Petraglia, an archaeologist who specializes in human evolution in Asia but didn't participate in the work, said he did not think the tools show that our species had left Africa so long ago.

"I simply don't buy it," said Petraglia of the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History in Jena, Germany.

Instead, he said, he believes one of our evolutionary cousins in India developed the tool style independently of outside influence. The tools at the site northwest of Chennai in southeastern India are closely related to the older tool-making style there and seem to represent a transition, he said.

Middle Palaeolithic artefacts from excavations at Attirampakkam. Credit: Sharma Centre for Heritage Education, India

The idea that they reflect knowledge brought in from elsewhere would be tough to prove in India, he said. The country has few well-studied archaeological sites and only one fossil find from this period, from a forerunner of Homo sapiens that was associated with the earlier style of -making, Petraglia said.

More information: Kumar Akhilesh et al. Early Middle Palaeolithic culture in India around 385–172 ka reframes Out of Africa models, Nature (2018). DOI: 10.1038/nature25444

rrwillsj
not rated yet 3 hours ago
I wonder if the Toba volcanic eruption ended this period of hominid colonization of the India sub-continent?

Some researchers claim that the Toba event drastically reduced the hominid population to just a few thousand of our Homo Anthropophagus ancestors.

However, other researchers are claiming not to find a widespread extinction event among other animals or plantlife.

It has been my (unverifiable) opinion that there was a lot more migration via rivers and along coastlines with dugouts or rafts. And that was what made them vulnerable to a major volcano blowing off with concurrent tsunamis.
wailuku1943
not rated yet 12 minutes ago
The coastline/riverine migration hypotheses are reasonable, not new at all, and very hard to support with solid evidence -- mostly because of changing sea levels.

As the article states, the Indian subcontinent is very poorly-known archaeologically. That's a great pity, because good look at the map shows that it's an excellent candidate for an eastward migration route.

As is so often the case, the operant phrase is "stay tuned."

