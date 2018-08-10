Elon Musk proposes Los Angeles tunnel to Dodger Stadium

August 16, 2018

Traffic-weary baseball fans could someday travel to and from Dodger Stadium on a public transportation system underneath Los Angeles—if Elon Musk's latest bold plan comes to fruition.

The billionaire's Boring Company tweeted Wednesday a proposal for autonomous, zero-emissions electric sleds that would run through a tunnel between the and a location in the city's Hollywood area.

The company says the so-called Dugout Loop system would be privately funded and not require tax money.

Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted that it's exciting to see innovative ideas aimed at reducing traffic on LA roads.

A proposal to build a gondola from Union Station to Dodger Stadium was announced in April.

Musk is currently building a test tunnel from his SpaceX rocket plant to a point near Los Angeles International Airport.

